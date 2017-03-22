 
The smartest Way to Manage your IT, IOT and Network under a single unified platform

 
 
Albatross
Albatross
LAS VEGAS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- B12 Consulting launches the first ITSM SaaS offering powered by IBM's award winning Netcool Operation Insight (NOI)
B12 consulting (B12) is happy to announce the launch of ALBATROSS, its flagship ITSM-as-a-service product, as a unified platform for managing IT resources, physical and virtual networks and IOT devices.

ALBATROSS is a modular ITSM platform that can integrate with existing ITSM solutions to optimize productivity of existing ITSM investments, or easily replace these solutions to maximize ROI. B12's SaaS approach reduces the total cost of ownership by eliminating the need for complex IT and Network infrastructures, as well as, enables redeployment of ITSM product specialist to core business objectives. Finally, ALBATROSS is up an running in day not months to accelerate mean time to value.

Also, ALBATROSS provides the industry first disruptive approach towards Dispatch of Field Technicians. Gamification around this process dynamically connect the service provider to the field technicians based on their technical abilities and geographical location, enabling reduction in Time to Repair and overall cost.

For a test drive of Event Driven Dispatch, and the industry's first IBM Netcool as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Or, sign up for a free trial today at

http://www.b12consulting.com

B12 Consulting
Shouvik Bhattacharya
***@b12consulting.com
Email:***@b12consulting.com Email Verified
