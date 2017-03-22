Former L.E. Smith Glass Plant near Pittsburgh to be Sold at Auction

1900 Liberty INDUSTRIAL BUILDING AUCTION (1)

--. – The real estate which was home to the L.E. Smith Glass Company for over a hundred years is being sold at a sealed bid auction in April. The property consists of two parcels which are being offered separately and/or combined. The property is being sold as is where is.The first parcel is approximately 7.6+/- acres with 190,000 square feet under roof which used to be occupied exclusively by LE Smith Glass which is no longer in operation. The building(s) include the original glass production section, some sizeable warehouses, a number of garage or workshop type areas and offices. This configuration makes the facility ideal for lease to either a single occupant or a number of tenants to diversify sources of rental income, which is the case today. The facility is home to a growing number of tenants involved in a wide variety of activities that provide great benefit to the community. These range from health and fitness, sports training and recreation, indoor storage for RVs, cars and boats, warehousing for local businesses and more. Even with plenty of space still available, the property generates meaningful rental income and has tremendous upside potential.The second lot, adjacent to the larger parcel, is approximately 1.6+- acres with a small building equivalent to a 3 car garage. This property is available for purchase either in conjunction with the main parcel or by itself. Possible uses include a self storage facility or a single user structure which have proven to be successful on other adjacent lots.It should be noted that the auction is limited to the former LE Smith Glass plant, namely the land and buildings. These buildings include certain permanent fixtures to the property which will remain with the property. However, this auction does NOT include other assets of the former LE Smith Glass Company such as, but not limited to, machinery and equipment, molds, inventory, etc.A representative will be onsite for a public showing on Tuesday April 4th from 10am to 4pm for inspection of the property. Sealed bids are due by 4p.m. on April 11th at Bill Anderson Auctioneers LLC located at 5738 Old William Penn Hwy. Export, PA 15632. The seller reserves the right to sell the real estate at a live, out-cry auction among the five top bidders, to be held within seven days of the review of the bids at the offices of Bill Anderson Auctioneers LLC.For complete details contact Bill Anderson Auctioneers LLC in cooperation with Hurley Auctions 717-597-9100 or Toll Free 866-424-3337 or visitwww.hurleyauctions.com