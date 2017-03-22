Biofiltro Announces Partnership With Organix For Northwest Expansion

Patented wastewater treatment process delivers innovative solutions to region's water challenges.

-- SANTIAGO, CHILE – BioFiltro, a global company who offers a wastewater treatment technology that uses worms and microbes to rapidly treat water, announced that they have recently completed an agreement with Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington to act as distributor for their patented water treatment system in the region.Matias Sjogren, BioFiltro CEO, explains, "New regulations are currently under review in Washington State to address wastewater management which will significantly impact ag-related industries such as food processors, dairies, and wineries. Our motivation is to implement practical, economically viable, and environmentally sustainable water treatment systems that reduce dependency on Washington's precious freshwater sources while improving the environment in which our clients operate. Organix has a significant presence in the markets we are pursuing – this is a natural fit for both of our companies."Russ Davis, Organix President, agrees, and confirms the need for solutions like BioFiltro. "We are very excited about representing the BioFiltro technology. From our position as a composter of solid waste from dairies, we have seen firsthand how liquid waste management has become somewhat of an urgent situation. The dairy industry continues to be pressed by more and more regulation; much of this recent pressure revolves around the timing and rate of nutrient application. BioFiltro's BIDA® System is a brilliantly-designed tool for dairies with land constraints. Similar regulations appear to be in store for other ag producers like wineries, fruit and vegetable processors – just about anyone who uses water in their manufacturing process. BioFiltro offers an innovative technology that needs to be considered."BioFiltro´s patented BIDA® System is a passive aerobic bioreactor which combines the digestive power of worms, microbes, and bacteria with the physical filtration of natural medias to remove up to 99% of contaminants within a four hour natural process. "BioFiltro enables clients to filter water onsite, converting it into a reusable asset and contaminants into a natural, nutritious and valuable fertilizer – known as worm castings," Sjogren says, "Thanks to the tireless dedication of microbes and worms, our natural systems function 24/7 yet consume up to 95% less energy than traditional wastewater systems."Founded in Santiago Chile S.A., BioFiltro is now an international wastewater filtration company with subsidiaries and clients in the United States, New Zealand, and Chile. The Company currently operates over 140 plants and has filtered billions of gallons of sanitary and industrial organic liquid waste everywhere – including extreme locations like Antarctica and the Atacama Desert. BioFiltro has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Guardian, Reuters, and won the Global Clean Tech Open in Silicon Valley in 2011.Organix has been working with agricultural residuals in the northwest U.S. since 2002. The Company works with dairies to process over 150,000 tons of organic residuals annually. Much of this material is made into OMRI and WSDA organically certified compost and delivered to farms, vineyards, orchards, nurseries and landscape supply yards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.Links: