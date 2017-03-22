 
News By Tag
* Field Service Management
* CRM contact center
* Erp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cincinnati
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Vertical Solutions, Inc. Named to Constellation ShortList for Field Service Management

Aftermarket service management solution recognized as a leading offering for early adopters pursuing digital transformation
 
 
VSI develops field service management and CRM/contact center solutions
VSI develops field service management and CRM/contact center solutions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Field Service Management
* CRM contact center
* Erp

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Cincinnati - Ohio - US

CINCINNATI - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI) a developer of field service management and customer experience solutions, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Field Service Management. With 52 percent of the Fortune 500 turning over since 2000, success requires a rethink around the core mission and business model of an organization. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

VServiceManagement™ is designed for today's complex post-sales service environments, and combines superior warranty and entitlement management controls with best-in-class field service operations management in one package. Companies can automate best practices by designing and implementing their own business processes, and can deliver consistently excellent service, track operations, and build new services. VServiceManagement integrates with many leading ERP solutions.

"Field service has become front and center for many businesses today, as it is a pivot point for building customer relationships and driving new revenue streams," says Ron Wegmann, Sr., CEO, Vertical Solutions, Inc. "We designed VServiceManagement to help companies innovate with new solutions and deliver an excellent customer experience. We are delighted to be named once again to the Constellation ShortList for Field Service Management."

"Form must follow function in digital transformation.  Once you craft the right digital business models, you'll need the right digital technologies for success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful; each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives."

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network (https://www.constellationr.com/cen) of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal – deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com

About Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI)

Vertical Solutions, Inc. (http://www.vertsol.com) helps companies manage complex post-sales service environments efficiently, effectively, and profitably. Companies use VSI's solutions to improve service response and resolution times, reduce the costs of delivering service, better manage entitlements, increase revenue, improve the customer experience, and broaden their portfolio of service offerings. VSI develops VContactCenter (http://www.vertsol.com/crm-for-contact-centers/)™ for internal, external, and hybrid contact centers, and VServiceManagement (http://www.vertsol.com/field-service-management/)™ for customer support, field service, and mobile environments. These application systems are available as a service or on-premises in a private- or public-cloud environment. VSI's applications are flexible, integrate easily with internal legacy systems as well as external ERP solutions, and can be deployed rapidly. VServiceManagement is certified for Microsoft Dynamics, a Built for NetSuite (BFN) verified solution, and is on the Constellation ShortList™for Field Service Management. With headquarters in Cincinnati, OH, VSI has offices and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.VertSol.com or call 1.800.466.0238.


Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Contact
Alison Harris, Harris Marketing Services for VSI
***@harrismarketingservices.com
End
Source:Vertical Solutions, Inc.
Email:***@harrismarketingservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Field Service Management, CRM contact center, Erp
Industry:Software
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harris Media Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share