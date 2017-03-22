News By Tag
Vertical Solutions, Inc. Named to Constellation ShortList for Field Service Management
Aftermarket service management solution recognized as a leading offering for early adopters pursuing digital transformation
"Field service has become front and center for many businesses today, as it is a pivot point for building customer relationships and driving new revenue streams," says Ron Wegmann, Sr., CEO, Vertical Solutions, Inc. "We designed VServiceManagement to help companies innovate with new solutions and deliver an excellent customer experience. We are delighted to be named once again to the Constellation ShortList for Field Service Management."
"Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you'll need the right digital technologies for success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful; each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives."
Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.
About Constellation Research
Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network (https://www.constellationr.com/
For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com
About Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI)
Vertical Solutions, Inc. (http://www.vertsol.com)
Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.
Contact
Alison Harris, Harris Marketing Services for VSI
***@harrismarketingservices.com
