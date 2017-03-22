News By Tag
Sentry E911 Solution is compatible with the Avaya Aura® Platform
Conveyant Systems' Sentry E911 Emergency Location Management Solution r1.9 using Sentry Beacon r1.9 is Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"
The Sentry E911 solution was designed to enhance the emergency call handling capabilities of the Avaya Aura® Platform and helps businesses by providing enterprise location management solutions and on-site notification when a 9-1-1 call is placed. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services 7.0, Avaya Aura Communication Manager 7.0 and Avaya Aura Session Manager 7.0.
Conveyant Systems is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network. Its Sentry E911 solution is available through the DevConnect Select Product Program.
As a Technology Partner, Conveyant Systems is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—
Quotes:
"We are pleased to have successfully completed compliance testing with our Sentry E911 solution and the Avaya Aura Platform. Sentry was designed to complement the 9-1-1 functionality inherent in the Avaya Aura Platform with its software-based architecture. Our modular approach allows customers to deploy the Sentry solution with the specific functionality their enterprise requires, delivering a full-featured, reliable product that helps eliminate any single path of failure in an emergency call event, while providing financial efficiency."
-- Tim Kenyon, ENP, President, Conveyant Systems, Inc.
"As our customers move forward on their journey of digital transformation, maintaining emergency calling capabilities are table stakes. Offering products such as Sentry, from Conveyant, in the DevConnect Select Product Program helps provide Avaya customers with that critical link between their communication environment and the next generation of public safety networks being deployed today."
-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya
Aout Avaya
Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information please visit www.avaya.com.
About Conveyant Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Conveyant Systems develops and markets the Sentry E911 Emergency Response Management Solutions and TeleDirectory™
