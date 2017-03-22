 
Sentry E911 Solution is compatible with the Avaya Aura® Platform

Conveyant Systems' Sentry E911 Emergency Location Management Solution r1.9 using Sentry Beacon r1.9 is Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"
 
 
TUSTIN, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Conveyant Systems, a leading supplier of Emergency Response Management Solutions and PC-based Attendant Consoles, today announced that its Sentry E911 solution is compliant with key team engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

The Sentry E911 solution was designed to enhance the emergency call handling capabilities of the Avaya Aura® Platform and helps businesses by providing enterprise location management solutions and on-site notification when a 9-1-1 call is placed. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services 7.0, Avaya Aura Communication Manager 7.0 and Avaya Aura Session Manager 7.0.

Conveyant Systems is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program—an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.  Its Sentry E911 solution is available through the DevConnect Select Product Program.

As a Technology Partner, Conveyant Systems is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure—speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Quotes:

"We are pleased to have successfully completed compliance testing with our Sentry E911 solution and the Avaya Aura Platform. Sentry was designed to complement the 9-1-1 functionality inherent in the Avaya Aura Platform with its software-based architecture. Our modular approach allows customers to deploy the Sentry solution with the specific functionality their enterprise requires, delivering a full-featured, reliable product that helps eliminate any single path of failure in an emergency call event, while providing financial efficiency."

-- Tim Kenyon, ENP, President, Conveyant Systems, Inc.

"As our customers move forward on their journey of digital transformation, maintaining emergency calling capabilities are table stakes. Offering products such as Sentry, from Conveyant, in the DevConnect Select Product Program helps provide Avaya customers with that critical link between their communication environment and the next generation of public safety networks being deployed today."

-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya

Additional Resources

www.devconnectmarketplace.com/conveyant-systems-inc
www.avaya.com/devconnect

Aout Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking— offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information please visit www.avaya.com.

About Conveyant Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Conveyant Systems develops and markets the Sentry E911 Emergency Response Management Solutions and TeleDirectory™ PC-based Attendant Consoles. Conveyant's products have been developed with reliability, network compatibility and ease of use to provide improved customer service and increased productivity at price competitive levels. Conveyant's modular approach to application design provides for a variety of applications in public safety, healthcare, hospitality, public service, government, financial and higher education markets. Visit Conveyant System's website at www.conveyant.com. or contact Conveyant Systems at 800-634-3688 for more information about our company, products and services.

Media Contact
Heather Karallus
949-756-7100
hkarallus@conveyant.com
End
Source:Conveyant Systems, Inc.
Email:***@conveyant.com Email Verified
