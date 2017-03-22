Junior Achievement of the High Plains Holding 6th Annual Awareness Breakfast

Contact

-- Junior Achievement of the High Plains will be holding their 6th annual Awareness Breakfast. This year's signature fundraising event is being held at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. Tascosa High School Principal David Bishop and Doug Curry with the AISD will be talking about the benefits they see by implementing the Junior Achievement Program. Media outlets are highly encouraged to attend in order to learn more about how the program is changing the lives of young people in our community."The Jr. Achievement program plays an important role in Amarillo ISD as we graduatestudent prepared for success beyond high school," said Amarillo Superintendent Dana West.West goes on to say, "While our scholars benefit from the financial literacy they gain from the curriculum, possibly of even greater value is the important role Jr. Achievement volunteers play in the classroom. Our scholars are truly empowered to be thinkers, communicators, collaborators and contributors thanks to the dedicated volunteers who interact with students and show them firsthand how to practice those attributes."Junior Achievement of the High Plains focuses on financial literacy, career development, and college and workforce readiness programs. Students learn financial topics such as budgeting, saving, the importance of establishing credit and how to minimize debt. Trained and passionate business volunteers from within the community lead the classes, while public support gives us the ability to continue to provide these enriching programs.