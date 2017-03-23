 
Mobil Steel Delivers Message of Growth and Job Creation at Texas Chemicals Day in the State Capitol

Mobil Steel's president and CEO joined chemical and industrial service companies in Austin to discuss workforce, economic incentives, transportation, and a broad-based, fair and equitable tax and regulatory system to keep Texas globally competitive.
 
 
State elected & business leaders discuss how to sustain the economy & grow jobs
State elected & business leaders discuss how to sustain the economy & grow jobs
 
HOUSTON - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Mobil Steel International, Inc. President and CEO, Leonard A. Bedell, joined hundreds of colleagues from the chemical, contracting and service industries to advocate for legislative policy that will help continue the chemical renaissance and resulting economic growth and job development in Texas. During visits with Texas legislators from throughout the state on Texas Chemicals Day, hosted by the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas and the Texas Chemical Council in Austin on March 8, 2017, Bedell and his colleagues emphasized the value of a broad-based, fair and equitable tax system, and fair and consistent regulation that promotes job creation, economic investment, and is globally competitive.

These TCC and ACIT positions were shared by Senator Kelly Hancock, who is a partner in Advanced Chemical Logistics. Hancock told a group of TCC and ACIT members that the Texas legislature needs to commit to "fair and consistent regulation, and fair and equal taxes for the continued growth of Texas' $1.7 trillion economy."

The Texas Chemical Council is advocating for workforce development, transportation infrastructure, and economic incentives, in addition to a broad-based, fair and equitable tax and regulatory system to keep Texas globally competitive.

"While it is beneficial to have someone like Senator Hancock from the industry in the legislature, we need to share our message more widely," said Bedell. "It is a great benefit to Mobil Steel and our industry partners when our legislators welcome us to share industry issues, and listen and understand our needs."

Bedell had the opportunity to meet legislators and share the industry message during a reception and dinner the night before Chemicals Day at the Capitol. Bedell hosted a table where Representatives Doc Anderson, Wayne Faircloth, Lynn Stucky, Dennis Paul and Valorie Swanson talked about legislative issues.

During the morning of Chemicals Day, Bedell participated with a small group of plant managers and community leaders from the Houston Ship Channel region who met with Houston area representatives and senators to discuss industry issues. Prior to going to the House floor to vote on bills and procedures, Representative Dennis Paul, Representative Wayne Faircloth and Representative Briscoe Cain shared their views on legislative issues and received feedback from their constituents. Later in the morning, Representative Jim Murphy and Senator Sylvia Garcia encouraged the group to share their views and discuss with legislative members how certain legislation impacts business, industry and community. Murphy and Garcia each took a few minutes away from floor discussions to meet with their constituents about specific issues and the legislative process.

"Despite all the debate you hear on issues in Austin, it was refreshing to hear legislators who understand the positive story about the chemical industry in Texas. Texas legislators comprehend the economic leadership and jobs created by industry," added Bedell. Mobil Steel fabricates steel for new growth and expansion in the manufacturing, petrochemical, pipeline and energy industries.

Each member of the Texas legislature received a plastic carrying case filled with consumer goods made from products manufactured by the Texas chemical industry – products that help improve our modern world.

About Mobil Steel International, Inc.

Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/). fabricates steel used in some of the world's essential industries: chemical, manufacturing, petroleum, communication, clean fuels, and power utilities, as well as commercial construction. Mobil Steel, which has been at its South Wayside Drive facility in Houston for nearly 50 years, has a production capacity of more than 1,000 tons per month in its 80,000 square feet of plant and office facilities under roof, providing flexibility to manage multiple projects. The 8.5-acre site is located within major freeway access to the refining and petrochemical complex in the Gulf Coast region.  Mobil Steel is quality certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction (http://www.aisc.org) (AISC). Mobil Steel is active in Associated Builders and Contractors (http://www.abchouston.org/), Associated General Contractors (http://www.agchouston.org), Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (http://www.acit.org/), and American Welding Society (http://www.aws.org). The company is a sponsoring member of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region (http://www.allianceportregion.com) and a member of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce (http://www.pasadenachamber.org/). Mobil Steel is a registered small business with the Small Business Administration. For information about Mobil Steel visit www.mobilsteel.com.

