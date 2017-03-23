News By Tag
Mobil Steel Delivers Message of Growth and Job Creation at Texas Chemicals Day in the State Capitol
Mobil Steel's president and CEO joined chemical and industrial service companies in Austin to discuss workforce, economic incentives, transportation, and a broad-based, fair and equitable tax and regulatory system to keep Texas globally competitive.
These TCC and ACIT positions were shared by Senator Kelly Hancock, who is a partner in Advanced Chemical Logistics. Hancock told a group of TCC and ACIT members that the Texas legislature needs to commit to "fair and consistent regulation, and fair and equal taxes for the continued growth of Texas' $1.7 trillion economy."
The Texas Chemical Council is advocating for workforce development, transportation infrastructure, and economic incentives, in addition to a broad-based, fair and equitable tax and regulatory system to keep Texas globally competitive.
"While it is beneficial to have someone like Senator Hancock from the industry in the legislature, we need to share our message more widely," said Bedell. "It is a great benefit to Mobil Steel and our industry partners when our legislators welcome us to share industry issues, and listen and understand our needs."
Bedell had the opportunity to meet legislators and share the industry message during a reception and dinner the night before Chemicals Day at the Capitol. Bedell hosted a table where Representatives Doc Anderson, Wayne Faircloth, Lynn Stucky, Dennis Paul and Valorie Swanson talked about legislative issues.
During the morning of Chemicals Day, Bedell participated with a small group of plant managers and community leaders from the Houston Ship Channel region who met with Houston area representatives and senators to discuss industry issues. Prior to going to the House floor to vote on bills and procedures, Representative Dennis Paul, Representative Wayne Faircloth and Representative Briscoe Cain shared their views on legislative issues and received feedback from their constituents. Later in the morning, Representative Jim Murphy and Senator Sylvia Garcia encouraged the group to share their views and discuss with legislative members how certain legislation impacts business, industry and community. Murphy and Garcia each took a few minutes away from floor discussions to meet with their constituents about specific issues and the legislative process.
"Despite all the debate you hear on issues in Austin, it was refreshing to hear legislators who understand the positive story about the chemical industry in Texas. Texas legislators comprehend the economic leadership and jobs created by industry," added Bedell. Mobil Steel fabricates steel for new growth and expansion in the manufacturing, petrochemical, pipeline and energy industries.
Each member of the Texas legislature received a plastic carrying case filled with consumer goods made from products manufactured by the Texas chemical industry – products that help improve our modern world.
About Mobil Steel International, Inc.
Mobil Steel International, Inc (http://www.mobilsteel.com/
