 
News By Tag
* Water, environment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Livermore
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Speaking Green Communications will be presenting "Water Contaminants in Our Water"

Tony Green has been selected to speak at the Black Sustainability Summit. The topic of his presentation will be "Water Contaminants in Our Water and How We Can Protect Ourselves".
 
LIVERMORE, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Tony Green has been selected to speak at the 2017 Black Sustainability Summit. The topic of his presentation will be "Water Contaminants in Our Water and How We Can Protect Ourselves".

The goal of the Black Sustainability Summit is to create relationships between Black/Afrikan people living in, or working to create, sustainable communities and novices, intermediate-level and advanced-level attendees willing and ready to create or become a part of a sustainable community. The summit also seeks to bridge the communication gap between those already working in sustainable communities globally.

The goals of the summit are to connect members of the diaspora, engage summit attendees by offering practical workshops/presentations on various sustainability topics, and inspire attendees to apply this knowledge to enhance their self-sufficiency.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with my colleagues," said Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications. "It is important that everyone has access to clean drinking water"

For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications, contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com.

Media Contact
Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
9254872309
***@speakinggreencommunications.com
End
Source:
Email:***@speakinggreencommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Water, environment
Industry:Environment
Location:Livermore - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Speaking Green Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share