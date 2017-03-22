News By Tag
Speaking Green Communications will be presenting "Water Contaminants in Our Water"
Tony Green has been selected to speak at the Black Sustainability Summit. The topic of his presentation will be "Water Contaminants in Our Water and How We Can Protect Ourselves".
The goal of the Black Sustainability Summit is to create relationships between Black/Afrikan people living in, or working to create, sustainable communities and novices, intermediate-
The goals of the summit are to connect members of the diaspora, engage summit attendees by offering practical workshops/presentations on various sustainability topics, and inspire attendees to apply this knowledge to enhance their self-sufficiency.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with my colleagues,"
For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications, contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com.
Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
9254872309
***@speakinggreencommunications.com
