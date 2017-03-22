 
News By Tag
* Devil Dog Shirts Sale
* Affordable Items
* Marines
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* El Paso
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

New Sale Category on Devil Dog Shirts!

Devil Dog Shirts Sale category offers affordable items to our fellow Marines. To all our supporters of Devil Dog Shirts, thank you!
 
 
dds_category-icons-sale-1
dds_category-icons-sale-1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Devil Dog Shirts Sale
Affordable Items
Marines

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
El Paso - Texas - US

EL PASO, Texas - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Devil Dog Shirts Sale category can be found on the Devil Dog Shirts homepage.  In the sale category you will find loads of affordable items to choose from.  We wanted to offer this to our fellow Marines to give them more of a selection of affordable items.

Devil Dog Shirts Sale category has shirts there for now.  However, we are going to expand to give Marines a wider array of affordable items in the near future.  To all of our fellow Marines that support Devil Dog Shirts, thank you!  Semper Fidelis!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use link:  http://devildogshirts.com/product-category/sale/

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devil Dog Shirts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share