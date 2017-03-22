News By Tag
New Zealand Rocker Merv Pinny addresses the effects of refugee immigration through song
All proceeds from "OB Can You Hear the Children Cry" single to be donated to charity
The accompanying video's engaging images include an army of faceless corporate suits marching ceaselessly towards the camera, the unnerving blank stare of a man in a gas mask, and children trapped behind the chain link fence of a refugee camp. Together, they create a startling acknowledgement of the current ongoing humanitarian crises occurring globally.
Pinny is not content to stop at just bringing awareness to the issue. All proceeds from the music will benefit various charities that serve children in crisis.
Pinny's follow up to "OB Can You Hear the Children Cry" is set for release very soon. The goal of the single is to keep the conversation about the damaging effects of war on children going until there is a solution. "OB Can You Hear the Children Cry" and it's follow up will be available on Pinny's site, and on his YouTube Channel.
About Merv Pinny
Merv Pinny, a rock and roll composer/singer from New Zealand, has been playing music since he was 10. At age 15 he left school to work on a farm during the day, and to play music at night. His practice led to a top 20 single, nominations for Best Country Rock Album at the New Zealand Music Awards and Best Vocals at the Waikato Rock Awards, and a win at the Waikato Rock Awards where his single "Destiny" was named Best Rock Single of the Year. Merv's latest project takes his musical talent and uses it to address timely world issues of the effects of war, terrorism and refugee immigration on children. For updates on Merv's music go to www.mervpinny.com.
Official Website: http://www.mervpinny.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
