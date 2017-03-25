Country(s)
Rundgren Radio Presenting Todd Rundgren in South Bend, Indiana on June 6
The rock legend will bring his "Todd Rundgren: White Knight, The Chivalrock Tour" as he makes his first-ever appearance at the spectacular Morris Performing Arts Center.
"When we visited South Bend last year with other fans to see Todd perform with the Notre Dame students we knew we'd have to return to the area. The group hotel we organized was a great match for our group and the get-togethers were great for those that attended them", said Melinda Cain of Rundgren Radio.
During his residency at Notre Dame, Rundgren taught several classes, worked with students and teachers in the South Bend/Mishawaka community, and performed with student bands in a concert Oct. 1 at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.
Rundgren also attended the Notre Dame-Duke football game Sept. 24 and was the subject of a "First Time Fans" documentary produced by Fighting Irish Media.
TODD RUNDGREN
A Wizard, A True Star. The title of Todd Rundgren's 1973 solo album aptly sums up the contributions of this multi-faceted artist to state-of-the-
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, the quintessential `60's cult group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, the legendary Runt. But it was 1972's seminal Something/Anything?
In 1974, Todd formed Utopia, an entirely new approach to the concept of interactive musicianship, and embarked on an extensive round of touring and recording. Standout Utopia offerings included Oops! Wrong Planet, Adventures in Utopia, and Oblivion. Along the way, Utopia combined technical virtuosity and creative passion to create music that, for millions, defined the term "progressive rock."
Rundgren's myriad production projects include albums by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, and Hall And Oates. Rounding out his reputation as rock's Renaissance Man, Rundgren composed all the music and lyrics for Joe Papp's 1989 Off-Broadway production of Joe Orton's Up Against It (the screenplay commisioned by The Beatles for what was meant to have been their third motion picture). He also has composed the music for a number of television series, including Pee Wee's Playhouse and Crime Story.
In 2009 Rundgren performed his iconic 1973 album A Wizard A True Star in concert in its entirety for the first time ever, and in 2011 did the same with a double bill: Todd & Healing. His recent studio album, GLOBAL, was released in April 2015; he continues to tour with Ringo Starr as an erstwhile member of the All-Starr Band, and to perform with symphony orchestras both domestically and internationally.
On May 12th Rundgren will release his latest album, White Knight, which features collaborations with Trent Reznor, Joe Walsh, Daryl Hall, Bettye LaVette, Robyn, and Donald Fagen, among others.
Following the release of his new album, Rundgren will be receiving honorary doctoral degrees from two institutions of higher learning, Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts on May 14, and DePauw University in Indiana May 21. Rundgren will also be the commencement speaker for the graduation ceremony at Berklee.
MORRIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
The newly restored Morris boasts a brand-new, state-of-the-
Through the 1920s, 30s and 40s, the theater hosted a plethora of famous artists and acts like: Ziegfield Follies ft. Fanny Brice, George Burns and Gracie Allen, Amos and Andy, Houdini, Betty Davis, Bing Crosby, Debbie Reynolds, Imogene Coco, The Gene Autry Show, Elvis Presley, and even Frank Sinatra. Crowds would attend in staggering numbers. The '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s brought the Morris Civic top-rated acts like: Louis Armstrong, Betty Grable in "Hello Dolly," Marvin Gaye, Hank Williams, Stevie Wonder, Jerry Lee Lewis, REO Speedwagon, The Eagles, Bachman Turner Overdrive, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, Loretta Lynn, Fleetwood Mac, Foghat, Judas Priest, Freddie Fender, B.B. King, Eddie Money, George Thorogood, Hootie and the Blowfish and many more!
RUNDGRENRADIO.COM
Rundgren Radio, now in their 10th year, has completed over 200 online radio shows with over 100 different guests, which have been downloaded more than a million times and remain available in archived form. The South Bend concert will be the 41st Rundgen live performance presented by Rundgren Radio.
