 
News By Tag
* Bathtub Refinishing
* Bathtub Resurfacing
* Bathtub Reglazing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Bathtub Makeover Wizards Launches in North Carolina

Bathtub Makeover Wizards provides homeowners with a low cost alternative to upgrade their bathrooms in a matter of hours.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bathtub Refinishing
Bathtub Resurfacing
Bathtub Reglazing

Industry:
Home

Location:
Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Founder, Graham Clark has announced that they are now offering their bathtub refinishing services in North Carolina. Clark said "A feature of our service is that we don't only concentrate on the larger cities such as Charlotte. We also take care of smaller towns such as Concord, Asheville and Gastonia."

Bathtub Makeover Wizards make it easy for local homeowners to get in touch with one of their approved contractors for a free no obligation quotation by phone or via their website.

For homeowners who are not familiar with the process of refinishing bathtubs, Clark explains... "The old soiled / chipped tub is prepared for resurfacing with industrial strength cleaners before applying an epoxy based glaze. When done professionally, this makes an old bathtub look like new again and should last for another 7 - 10 years."

The main benefits of tub resurfacing compared to replacement are:

* Saving Money - The cost of reglazing a bathtub is far more affordable than the cost of replacing the tub completely.

* Fewer Disruptions - Reglazing a bathtub is done right in the bathroom so homeowners don't have to avoid using the bathroom or the rest of the home while it's being done.

* Home Improvement - A recently refinished bathtub not only adds value to a home, it also makes it a lot easier to sell one day.

The Charlotte based company, Bathtub Makeover Wizards has it's business office located at 600 Fairview Road, South Towers, Suite 1200, Charlotte. NC 28210. They may be contacted by Phone: (704) 200-9166 or by email: ***@bathtubmakeoverwizards.com for further information.

Interested persons can get all the information they need about bathub refinishing by visiting their website at: http://bathtubmakeoverwizards.com

Contact
Bathtub Makeover Wizards
704-200-9166
***@bathtubmakeoverwizards.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bathtubmakeoverwizards.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share