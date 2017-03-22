News By Tag
Golden Cape Award Nomination Period Has Begun
Local orthodontist is acknowledging youth who make a difference in our community with award and $500 savings bond.
On a daily basis, Dr. Andrews creates beautiful smiles for patients of all ages. As an orthodontist, Dr. Andrews understands that a great smile brightens everyone's day. Who can receive a smile and not send one back? Smiles make you happy, smiles make others happy, and it just feels good to smile. But he also knows how one's smile can make someone else feel better, too. This is the goal of the Smile Heroes Project.
Dr. Andrews challenges his patients to Be a Smile Hero and find joy in sharing smiles with others. He is extending this challenge to people within our community. Dr. Andrews is challenging the community to nominate those students already making a difference (who would otherwise go unrecognized)
As a part of the Smile Hero Project, Dr. Andrews is awarding a Golden Cape Hero Award to a student who has shown extraordinary commitment towards helping others. Teachers, school administrators, and community leaders have the opportunity to nominate a student who is deserving of the Golden Cape Hero Award. The nomination period is open through April 28, 2017. Nominations can be submitted at www.aorthodontics.com/
The winner of the Golden Cape Hero Award will receive their own golden cape and a $500 savings bond. In addition, $500 will be donated to the recipient's school.
Dr. Andrews and the team at Andrews Orthodontics hope this award and the Smile Hero Project reminds people of their ability to be an everyday Smile Hero through their own actions and dedication to others because it just feels good to smile!
