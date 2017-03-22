News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Produce Shelving System Delivers Maximum Impact and Supreme Versatility
Utilizing minimum space for maximum impact, the innovative Fresh-Fit® Thin Profile Shelving System is nearly invisible, allowing full visibility and highlighting of merchandised product. Thin profile shelves transform a standard product section into a multi-tiered display featuring the ultimate flexibility in product presentation.
Lightweight and durable construction makes the system easy to install and remove for resets and cleaning.
Perforated black aluminum shelves are available in multiple widths and depths and two finishes, and can be positioned at four angles: 0°, 10°, 20° and 30°.
To deliver a complete produce case solution, the system is compatible with a wide variety of optional accessories including product stops, dividers, sign holders and Power Zone® Self-facing Merchandising Systems.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page: Fresh-Fit® Thin Profile Shelving System (http://www.ffr.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse