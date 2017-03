New Produce Shelving System Delivers Maximum Impact and Supreme Versatility

FFR Fresh-Fit Thin Profile Shelving System

-- Experience the pinnacle of produce product presentation with the new Fresh-FitThin Profile Shelving System from FFR Merchandising.Utilizing minimum space for maximum impact, the innovative Fresh-FitThin Profile Shelving System is nearly invisible, allowing full visibility and highlighting of merchandised product. Thin profile shelves transform a standard product section into a multi-tiered display featuring the ultimate flexibility in product presentation.Lightweight and durable construction makes the system easy to install and remove for resets and cleaning.Perforated black aluminum shelves are available in multiple widths and depths and two finishes, and can be positioned at four angles: 0°, 10°, 20° and 30°.To deliver a complete produce case solution, the system is compatible with a wide variety of optional accessories including product stops, dividers, sign holders and Power ZoneSelf-facing Merchandising Systems.FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutionsdesigned to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.For more information, or to request a free 2017catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com . View the product web page: Fresh-FitThin Profile Shelving System ( http://www.ffr.com/ fresh-fit-thin- profile-shelving- system