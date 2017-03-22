News By Tag
Canadian Fertility Consulting to Sponsor Birth Without Fear Conference in Vancouver, BC Canada
Birth Without Fear is coming back to Canada! Thanks to Canadian Fertility Consulting, our second Canadian Conference will be held in Vancouver. Only 10 tickets are left for this event.
The last event was a huge success, and the Vancouver Birth Without Fear conference will be even better. We have just released 10 extra tickets to the event, follow the link below to take part in this amazing experience.
"We will be focusing on pregnancy, birth, and taking back postpartum, including postpartum for mom and her spouse/partner, as well as self-care and body positivity,"
When the Conference begins at 9am, Leia Swanberg, CEO/Owner of Canadian Fertility Consulting, will speak about alternative family building and surrogacy.
Then, Natalie Hodson of Dollar Workout Club will talk about balancing motherhood, exercise, and work and overcoming the various challenges that arise each and every day. To close out the morning, the conference will have a small giveaway from some of its favorite sponsors and brands.
After the morning speakers, the conference will break for lunch from 12-1pm.
What would a BWF Conference be without a healing Harmony Circle to kick off the afternoon? This has been a life-changing, validating, and unifying experience for all who have attended our past Birth Without Fear events, and we want more moms and dads to experience the healing that comes with it for 2016. This is where participants will come together with a warm cup of herbal tea and share, listen, and support. This is how wisdom is passed on and healing happens.
To close out the day, Mrs. BWF herself, January Harshe, will speak on topics near and dear to her heart that you won't want to miss!
About The Speakers
Leia Swanberg
Leia's passion for alternative family building began at age sixteen, when she was a birth mother to a daughter placed in an open adoption. Since then, she has had four children of her own – ages 19, 11, 3, and a new baby. She has been a gestational surrogate twice and an egg donor several times. Leia's approach to surrogacy is simple – taking a holistic approach to ensure that all parties are supported, encouraged and protected.
She has made great industry connections and working partnerships with professionals worldwide to ensure that she can help to develop the fertility plan that best suits your needs. Having founded Canadian Fertility Consulting (http://fertilityconsultants.ca/
Leia and CFC have been featured many times in Canadian media, including Canada AM and The National Post, helping to depict third-party reproduction as a tangible and approachable subject in the country.
January Harshe
January Harshe is a mother to six children. With each of her birth experiences being different, she wanted to inform women of their birth options and then support them in their own individual choices. She started the Birth Without Fear Facebook page (http://facebook.com/
She now supports women through other social media outlets as well, such as Instagram (http://instagram.com/
Natalie Hodson
Natalie Hodson is a wife and mom to two young children (ages four and one), and loves sharing personal recipes, workout routines, and encouraging others to make healthy decisions. Natalie started the website nataliehodson.com as a way to help keep herself accountable and share with others what has worked and what hasn't. Through social media she teaches other moms how to incorporate the weight training and nutrition philosophies she has adopted as a mom to two kids, and she will touch on these life altering and transformative philosophies at the Birth Without Fear events.
About Canadian Fertility Consulting
Canadian Fertility Consulting is a full-service consulting firm dedicated to helping couples and individuals who have had difficulty or are unable to conceive, by providing guidance and support while exploring alternate methods to building a family. We have been helping couples build families since 2007 and take a holistic approach to everything we do. We will put the right team in place to support you through your journey of building a loving family.
CFC has helped thousands of Intended Parents achieve their dreams of building a family through surrogacy and egg donation. As a leading global agency, we pride ourselves in introducing Surrogate Mothers to couples or individuals who need help fulfilling their dreams of parenthood. Our commitment, skills and compassion are unparalleled by other agencies in the fertility industry. We look forward to hearing from you about how we can help your family.
For More Information About The Vancouver, BC Birth Without Fear Conference Please Visit
https://bwfconference.com/
Contact
Breanne Willoughby-Brown
(905) 269-4807
***@fertilityconsultants.ca
End
