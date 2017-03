Registration Is Open! Premier Conference on Yellow Book Features Federal Agency Chief Appraisers

Learn Directly from the Experts about Appraising for Federal Land Acquisitions

-- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA), American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers (ASFMRA), and The Appraisal Foundation (Foundation)are pleased to announce a joint conference and course offering on the recently released sixth edition of the, commonly known as the Yellow Book, in Denver, Colorado June 20 - 23, 2017.Thewill kick off with a one-day conference on Tuesday, June 20 where participants interested in working for the federal government or who are looking to learn more about the recent updates to the Yellow Book will have an opportunity to network with chief appraisers from several federal agencies. The conference will feature panels that cover:• major changes and features of the new Yellow Book• chief appraisers from the Interagency Land Acquisition Conference member agencies detailing their programs and types of appraisal assignments• how to become a contract appraiser for the federal government• the federal agency appraisal review process; common errors and weaknessesThecontinues with a comprehensive 23-hour Yellow Book course taught by course author Art Clapp, ARA along with Yellow Book appraisal expert and educator, Chris Greenwalt, ARA, RPRA. Participants of thiscourse, developed by the Foundation and co-offered by ASFMRA and ASA, will be able to update their skills and prepare themselves for Yellow Book assignments.Participants can choose to attend the conference, the course, or take advantage of a discount by attending both! For more information and to register, click here ( http://www.asfmra.org/ yellowbook/ ).To purchase your copy of the new Yellow Book, click here ( https://www.appraisalfoundation.org/ imis/TAF/Standards/ Ap... ).