Zack Academy Partners with Torbeck Safety & Health to Offer OSHA Safety in Pennsylvania
Based in Wilkes-Barre, PA Torbeck Safety & Health offers accredited OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry and OSHA 30-Hour General Industry training. The company's next OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry class on March 29th in Moscow, PA teaches OSHA regulations and standards as they apply to entry level workers in the construction industry, and complies with the OSHA Outreach Program training requirements.
"This partnership with Torbeck Safety & Health bolsters our OSHA training presence in Pennsylvania, and adds our first Northeast PA location, just outside of Scranton. We are happy to help Torbeck continue to provide essential construction safety training and look forward to a fruitful partnership,"
About Torbeck Safety & Health:
Torbeck Safety & Health provides Environmental Health and Safety training, specializing in OSHA and HAZWOPER courses. Owner and lead instructor Eric Torbeck has been in the Industrial Health and Safety field for the last 15 years. He has overseen projects both large and small in scale, and conducted safety audits for multi-national contractors.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
