March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Lab Excellence Healthcare Initiatives Are Focus of New Partnership Between Accumen and Summit

Accumen announces new partnership with Summit Healthcare to deliver results in Comprehensive Patient Blood Management, Integrated Lab Supply Chain, and Test Menu Optimization.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- AccumenInc. is pleased to announceits newest lab excellence strategicpartnership with Summit Healthcare. Together, Accumen and Summit will create opportunities for world-class laboratories to benefit patients and caregivers by developing a ComprehensivePatientBloodManagement program (cPBM) and implementing integrated lab supply chainand test menu optimization initiatives.

With a multitude of offerings and specialties, Summit has 89 licensed beds,195 physicians and allied health professionals, and over 900 hospital and clinic employees. Summit is led by their mission, "trusted to deliver exceptional, compassionate care, close to home," as well as their vision to be the regional hospital of choice.

Summit is a member of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA), a statewide association of organizations and leaders that are devoted to building better healthcare for the patients, people, and communities of Arizona. Collaborative efforts of Summit and AzHHA put great importance on achieving better healthcare for the people of Arizona. By partnering with Accumen, Summit Healthcare, is well positioned to optimize the clinical laboratory and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes.

"We are honored to be working with a fine, Arizona-based health system that is dedicated to patient care and making a true, positive change for their community. Through this partnership, Accumen will apply best practices to improve the laboratory, increase patient safety, and make a noticeable, positive impact within this health system," said Ted Landis, Chief Growth Officer at Accumen.

For more information about Comprehensive Patient Blood Management (cPBM), Integrated Lab Supply Chain or Test Menu Optimization, please visit Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider's laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp or otherwise diminish any providers' sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

About Accumen-Chi

Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.

Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®

Find out more at http://www.accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
Click to Share