PPGJ Receives National Recognition as American Small Business Champion by SCORE
PPGJ earned the title of American Small Business Champion by submitting an online application describing the most unique aspect of their small business that has contributed to their success, their positive impact on the community, and their plans to use the prizes to grow their business. Nominations which garnered at least 100 votes were then presented to a judging panel of small business experts that determined 102 winners including PPGJ.
PPGJ is an organization that is set on building strong communities by developing leaders and empowering them to discover their own leadership potential in order to make an impact in the world. PPGJ started in 2014 through the vision of Dr. Artika Tyner who is committed to planting seeds of change in order to make the world a better place. PPGJ believes that everyone has the potential to make a difference in the world, no matter their title or position. Today, Tyner's vision and determination has allowed her to build a team around her of like-minded individuals who believe in the mission of PPGJ and are using their special gifts and talents to educate and train emerging leaders. They are currently working on a youth education project which seeks to empower leaders of tomorrow by promoting literacy, cultural awareness, and leadership development.
"We are grateful to receive this recognition since it signifies a new chapter in PPGJ's journey. From our humble beginnings of teaching one student at a time to building an expanded global reach of touching the lives of thousands, each day we are planting seeds of social change. Thank you to our community of supporters who have helped to bring our mission and vision to fruition." Says Dr. Artika Tyner, Founder of PPGJ.
"SCORE is very pleased to honor the hard work and accomplishments of these 102 small business owners. They come from all across the United States, and provide diverse products and services for their clients, but all share in their dedication to making their dreams a reality," said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. "It is our pleasure to provide the mentoring, tools and resources that will help them continue to grow their businesses and enhance the communities they serve."
"At Sam's Club, we proudly support and celebrate the unique experience of the small business owner," said Tracey D. Brown, senior vice president of operations and chief experience officer at Sam's Club. "We are inspired daily by their ability to navigate challenges and triumphs on the road to success. And now, hopefully, the rest of the nation will be, too, as they get to know some of the nation's most promising small business owners."
PPGJ is also eligible to win one of three additional $25,000 grand prizes by being named Grand Champion. A judging panel of small business experts will select three Grand Champion from the group of Small Business Champions this summer. Selection is based on how effectively Champions utilize the Sam's Club gift card and the SCORE regional training events to grow business revenue, as well as how effectively the winners promoted the Championship in the media and social media.
To learn more about The American Small Business Championship and to view the complete list of Champions, visit www.championship.score.org (http://championship.score.org/
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000+ volunteer business experts provide more than 350,000 free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2016, SCORE mentors volunteered 2.2 million hours to help create more than 130,000 jobs and 54,000 small businesses.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you, or visit www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Sam's Club
Sam's Club, a leading U.S. membership club, offers savings and surprises to millions of members in 659 U.S. club locations and at SamsClub.com. The Sam's Club Giving Program, established by the Walmart Foundation in 2008, is dedicated to micro- and small business prosperity. Sam's Club and The Sam's Club Giving Program have invested more than $28 million since 2011 in national and local programs dedicated to improved training, education and increased access to capital for small business owners. For more information on national or local giving by Sam's Club or The Sam's Club Giving Program, visit http://corporate.samsclub.com/
About Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute seeks to plant seeds of social change through education, training, and community outreach.
Contact
Artika Tyner
