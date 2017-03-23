 
Industry News





New Poetry Book by Survivalist Poet

 
BRISTOL, England - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Windward is a compendium of poems written over the period of nine years in the author's turbulent and adventurous life. The poet emerges from the darkness of his past experiences thanks to the bulwark of hope he finds in his art. His poetry is sometimes sharp and echoing of loss, but it also touches upon wider meanings in a positive and thoughtful way.

The reader is led on to experience a life-changing journey. The poet's imagination, feeding on his tumultuous past and on his hopes of a brighter future, follows the guiding light of 'purpose' towards salvation, conjuring dreams of a better life, religious musings and edifying adventures through adversity.

Windward could leave you riding a gust of poetic license, or fighting through a raging gale of indignation at society's inequalities – but, however you reach the end, you will remember it.

Arkbound Publishing is proud to present Stephen Mason's first poetry collection, Windward. The book is available for purchase at http://arkbound.com/featured-books/.

Media Contact
Stephen Mcnought
0871 268 2923
***@arkbound.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arkbound.com Email Verified
Tags:Poetry, Adversity, Religion
Industry:Books
Location:Bristol - Avon - England
Subject:Products
