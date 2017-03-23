News By Tag
New Poetry Book by Survivalist Poet
The reader is led on to experience a life-changing journey. The poet's imagination, feeding on his tumultuous past and on his hopes of a brighter future, follows the guiding light of 'purpose' towards salvation, conjuring dreams of a better life, religious musings and edifying adventures through adversity.
Windward could leave you riding a gust of poetic license, or fighting through a raging gale of indignation at society's inequalities – but, however you reach the end, you will remember it.
Arkbound Publishing is proud to present Stephen Mason's first poetry collection, Windward. The book is available for purchase at http://arkbound.com/
