News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Expansion of Free Business Community Resource: New Valuation Reference Guides Published
http://www.vrnewhaven.com/
The publications mark the start of a 2017 commitment to release an additional five guides each quarter. These guides help business owners identify key valuation factors and what earnings multiples may be used to value their business. Although a true valuation is a complex process and a professional valuation is strongly recommended when selling a business, understanding the basics and setting realistic expectations about company value are important. Deciding on the sale price of a business often becomes a painful process for owners when expectations are not in line with market realities. The website also offers free downloads for related resources to guide owners on growing and selling a business.
View Library: http://www.vrnewhaven.com/
About VR Business Sales - Mergers & Acquisitions
VR Business Sales New Haven (http://www.vrnewhaven.com/
Contact
Jeff Swiggett
***@vrnutmeg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse