March 2017





Expansion of Free Business Community Resource: New Valuation Reference Guides Published

 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeff Swiggett, CBI, M&AMI and his team of Business Intermediaries at VR Business Sales have expanded the free resources provided to business owners through their website.  The Value Advisor Library now includes eighteen valuation reference guides for seventeen different industries as well as a general guide, which can be viewed and downloaded in PDF form here:

http://www.vrnewhaven.com/resources/value-advisor-library-valuation-reference-guides/ (see below for clickable link)

The publications mark the start of a 2017 commitment to release an additional five guides each quarter.  These guides help business owners identify key valuation factors and what earnings multiples may be used to value their business.  Although a true valuation is a complex process and a professional valuation is strongly recommended when selling a business, understanding the basics and setting realistic expectations about company value are important.  Deciding on the sale price of a business often becomes a painful process for owners when expectations are not in line with market realities. The website also offers free downloads for related resources to guide owners on growing and selling a business.

View Library: http://www.vrnewhaven.com/resources/value-advisor-library...


About VR Business Sales - Mergers  & Acquisitions

VR Business Sales New Haven (http://www.vrnewhaven.com/) represents owners of businesses valued between $500,000 and $25 million or with annual revenues from $1 million to $30 million.  Operating within a wide range of industry segments, the office provides exceptional merger and acquisition advisory services to companies in Connecticut, Southern New England, and Metro NY.  Independently owned and operated, the office consistently ranks within the Top 10 of the VR franchise network with over 50 offices worldwide.

