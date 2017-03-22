News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
All Veterans Wanted to Participate in the Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 29
There will be two ceremonies: A waterside, full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m.followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main St.
There will be two ceremonies: A waterside, full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m.followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main Street.
The day's events will begin with a Dockside Naval Ceremony. Assembly will be at 8:45 a.m.for all participating units at the Saybrook Point Pavilion parking lot, located at the end of College Street, with a Wreath Laying Ceremony on the Connecticut River at 9:00 a.m.
The Parade Assembly will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop parking lot. The Parade steps off promptly at 10:00 a.m. from Elm Street. The Parade will go straight across Route 1 to Main Street to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green, where a Memorial Program will be conducted. Weather permitting, military flyovers are scheduled during the parade.
Because of safety concerns, those marching or riding in the Memorial Day Parade are reminded to not throw candies or novelties to anyone on either side of the parade route.
All veterans are invited to attend, and rides in the parade route are available. Those interested should contact Max Sabrin at osfd@aol.com or 860-395-5550.
Contact: Max Sabrin, Media Relations
Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade Committee - 2017
Office 860.395.5550 (tel:860.395.5550) / Cell: 860.857.5300
email: osfd@aol.com
Media Contact
Max Sabrin
OS Memorial Day Parade Committee 2017
860.395.5550
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse