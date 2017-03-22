All Veterans Wanted to Participate in the Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 29

 
Industry News





OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Town of Old Saybrook has announced that it will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2017.

There will be two ceremonies: A waterside, full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m.followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main Street.

The day's events will begin with a Dockside Naval Ceremony. Assembly will be at 8:45 a.m.for all participating units at the Saybrook Point Pavilion parking lot, located at the end of College Street, with a Wreath Laying Ceremony on the Connecticut River at 9:00 a.m.

The Parade Assembly will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop parking lot. The Parade steps off promptly at 10:00 a.m. from Elm Street. The Parade will go straight across Route 1 to Main Street to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green, where a Memorial Program will be conducted. Weather permitting, military flyovers are scheduled during the parade.

Because of safety concerns, those marching or riding in the Memorial Day Parade are reminded to not throw candies or novelties to anyone on either side of the parade route.

All veterans are invited to attend, and rides in the parade route are available. Those interested should contact Max Sabrin at osfd@aol.com or 860-395-5550.

Contact: Max Sabrin,  Media Relations
Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade Committee - 2017
Office 860.395.5550 (tel:860.395.5550) / Cell: 860.857.5300
email: osfd@aol.com

Media Contact
Max Sabrin
OS Memorial Day Parade Committee 2017
860.395.5550
***@aol.com
End
Source:Old Saybrook Memoial Day Parade Committee 2017
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Memorial Day Parade, Old Saybrook, All Veterans
Industry:Event
Location:Old Saybrook - Connecticut - United States
Old Saybrook Fire Department News
