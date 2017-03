All Veterans Wanted to Participate in the Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 29

There will be two ceremonies: A waterside, full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m.followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main St.

-- The Town of Old Saybrook has announced that it will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2017.There will be two ceremonies: A waterside, full naval ritual with a rifle salute at 9 a.m.followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green on Main Street.The day's events will begin with a Dockside Naval Ceremony. Assembly will be at 8:45 a.m.for all participating units at the Saybrook Point Pavilion parking lot, located at the end of College Street, with a Wreath Laying Ceremony on the Connecticut River at 9:00 a.m.The Parade Assembly will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Stop & Shop parking lot. The Parade steps off promptly at 10:00 a.m. from Elm Street. The Parade will go straight across Route 1 to Main Street to the Veterans Memorial Monuments on the Town Green, where a Memorial Program will be conducted. Weather permitting, military flyovers are scheduled during the parade.. Those interested should contact Max Sabrin at osfd@aol.com or 860-395-5550.Contact: Max Sabrin, Media RelationsOld Saybrook Memorial Day Parade Committee - 2017Office 860.395.5550 ( tel:860.395.5550 ) / Cell: 860.857.5300email: osfd@aol.com