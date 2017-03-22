SPORTIME, John McEnroe Tennis Academy Set Scholarship Tryout, Athletic Scouting Combine April 8-9

Tryout for Aspiring Tennis Players, Ages 6-16; Athletic Scouting Combine for Talented Young Athletes With Little or No Tennis Experience, Ages 5-10; Expanded To Two Days For 2017; SPORTIME/JMTA Coaches will Award Full and Partial Scholarships