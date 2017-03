Mad Hatter Ready for the Races

Mad Hatter's Hat Shop in Fuquay-Varina offers stylish hats that are fun and appropriate for all special occasions. Known as the place to go for Derby hats, Mad Hatter is already preparing their spring lineup.

-- Hats and gloves have always been a luxury accessory, something that people would save up for or purchase as a gift for someone special. They have been a part of fashion's history for nearly as long as time has been recorded. Women's hats had their heyday in the Edwardian period, but have been making a comeback thanks to shows like Downton Abbey. The Mad Hatter's Hat Shop in North Carolina has seen a rise in business not only in the town of Fuquay-Varina but from out of state.," says owner Bobbie Asad,"."The small hat shop believes that they receive so much attention because they have kept their focus on hats and tea party accessories. "," says Asad. Walking into the tiny shop is walking backwards in time, to tea parties, afternoon teas, and garden parties. Hat racks are lined up on one side, tea pots on display, and counters have rows of teas, soaps, and other genteel items. What Asad wanted was to create a place that people would love to visit, as much as, making a purchase. When people go to the Mad Hatter they are getting more than just a hat or tea pot; they are buying a ticket for fun.The shop is open from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday thru Saturday and is located on 107 S. Main St. in Fuquay-Varina.Visit http://www.madhatternc.com for more information.