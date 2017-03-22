Detroit Organization and Actress Collaborate to Reduce the Suicide Rate Among Detroit Youth

DABO Hosts Suicide Prevention Event Ft. Actress Erika Alexander

-- The Detroit Association of Black Organizations' Project Rainbow hosted a suicide prevention event on Friday, March 24 at Noble Elementary-Middle School. Award winning actress, Erika Alexander, best known for her role as Max on "Living Single" and Detective Latoya in the new movie "Get Out," delivered the keynote address."Many are uncomfortable with talking about suicide. I'm glad to have the opportunity to bring this issue to light," said Rev. Horace Sheffield, III, CEO, Detroit Association of Black Organizations. "Suicide is one of the most preventable causes of death, yet it affects so many of our youth today. We need to start having these crucial and critical conversations now."Approximately 150 Noble middle school students, staff, and community leaders attended the suicide prevention event on Friday afternoon with actress Erika Alexander.Alexander shared a heartfelt story about her struggles and experiences as an adolescent and why suicide awareness and prevention is so important. Alexander also discussed the warning signs of suicide and how to build self-esteem.According to the Center for Disease Control, suicide is the third leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 10 and 24.CoCo of 105.9 Kiss FM was a surprise guest. She shared practical advice on how to protect and prevent youth from cyber bullying.Friday's event was the first of many to come. DABO's Project Rainbow is a teen suicide prevention program funded by the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (DWMHA). DABO received funding from DWMHA to not only fund the recent event, but also fund monthly suicide prevention trainings for the Detroit community, Noble Elementary-Middle School and Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School."This partnership with Project Rainbow has been a wonderful opportunity for our students, because suicide is real," said LaToyia Webb Harris, Principal, Noble Elementary-Middle School. "Suicide affects so many youth today or at least someone they know."For more information on Project Rainbow or to attend an upcoming suicide prevention training, please call The Detroit Association of Black Organizations at (313) 491-0003.