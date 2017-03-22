Presentation & Free Consultation - Improve your Digestion and Strengthen your Immune Function with Acupressure

Contact

Boca Raton Acpunture Clinic

***@yahoo.com Boca Raton Acpunture Clinic

End

-- You may have caught wind of acupressure before and wondered why individuals do it. Does it truly work? Does it hurt? Is it anything like needle therapy? and every other miscellaneous questions that might pop up in your head. Well depending upon from where you receive related information you are either alarmed of acupressure or exceptionally inspired by it. This antiquated exercise has many favourable outcomes and relying upon what you need to accomplish there is likely a suitable approach to apply pressure on points to accomplish your goal.Acupressure is in existence since a long time, and it has achieved marvellous milestones and has made a mark in people's thought process. This is all because of its ease of practise and operation. Acupressure has several advantages, which have awarded it an international recognition due to its quick and effective outcomes. It is a method of relieving pain that needs to be performed by experienced practitioners who are fuelled with passion and dedication.One such renowned acupressure practitioner Dr. Li Zheng, a graduate of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine with 26 years of clinical experience, a PhD holder in medical sciences and the author of many books, will be holding a free lecture to explain why digestion is so important for a healthy nervous system and strong immune function.She will teach you how to use acupressure to reduce acid reflux and indigestion. She will also use clinical cases to explain why indigestion can be linked with neuropathy, anxiety, panic attacks and even arthritis. When your digestion system functions well, your muscles and tendons are stronger, your blood vessels are healthier, your joints can get sufficient blood flow, and the degeneration of your joints will slow down.Once you attend this training session by Dr. Li Zheng, you will undoubtedly gain essential expertise and knowledge in multiple healing techniques using acupressure and acupuncture.In addition, individuals would receive handy insights about how to differentiate particular points along the meridians; and how to efficiently exert pressure on these points, using your finger or thumb.Acupressure benefits are well portrayed in many of Dr. Li Zheng's different books and support materials on the exercise. Her authored books, Acupuncture and Hormone Balance and Chinese Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine for Common Diseases, could provide you with a detailed insight and great understanding of how to perform acupressure all by yourself.After checking her books and writings, you will receive a great kick-start and motivation if you have decided to try it out yourself; this will be beneficial, as it will prevent you from incurring any mistakes.Therefore, we are calling out all acupressure enthusiasts as well as general public, to come be a part of this educational event and make it a grand success!