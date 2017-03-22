 
UK Biobank Partners With Big Pharma on New Treatment Solutions and Present at BioBanking 2017

Generating high quality biological samples for high quality research with the UK BioBank/UK Biocentre
 
 
LONDON, England - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In recent news it has been announced that GSK and Regeneron are to band together in a five year study with the UK Biobank to analyse health and genetic data of middle-aged and elderly British citizens in order to shed new light on the discovery of new treatment solutions. The samples held by the UK Biobank, were originally collected between 2006 and 2010 from volunteers aged between 40 and 69. As time passes and these volunteers increasingly develop ailments such as dementia and cancer, the database grows in utility, as these conditions can then be cross-checked against the stored genes.*

Hear more on generating high quality biological samples for high quality research when Dr Kris Spreckley, Business Development Director from the UK Biobank / UK Biocentre, presents at SMi's 7th annual BioBanking conference when it returns to Central London on 14th and 15th June.

The in-depth talk will delve deeper into core issues surrounding:

Sample linkage between patient and data, logistics to maintain sample integrity during transportation
The importance of sample and data tracking during process tasks
Sample storage for accurate traceability during storage and retrieval
LIMS - a fundamental prerequisite for successful sample and traceability

The notable speaker line-up will also include:

The European Commission on the impact of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
The European Sperm Bank on ethical and regulatory considerations in sperm banking
The Baby Biobank on co-ordinating a multi-task biobank, recruiting and dealing with large data samples
A spotlight on digital biobanks presented by Auria Biobank and Bayer AG
MHRA-NIBSC on progressing research in poverty related diseases

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.bio-banking-event.com. For those looking to attend, there is currently a £300 discount available online which expires on 31st March

7th annual conference: 14th & 15th June | Pre-conference interactive workshop: 13th June
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
Sponsored by Liconic UK Ltd, Scientist.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific

*Source: http://www.pharmafile.com/news/513642/gsk-and-regeneron-p...

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For exhibition and sponsorship enquires contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
