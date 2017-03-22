 
News By Tag
* Deaf
* Hearing Loss
* Alerting Systems For Deaf
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Harris Communications Bringing Assistive Devices for the Deaf to Deaf Seniors of America Event

See New Options for Home Signaling Systems for the Deaf, Doorbell and Phone Alerts, Emergency and Fire Safety Equipment, Vibrating Alarm Clocks and More
 
 
Sonic Alert HomeAware alerting systems notify the Deaf to household alerts.
Sonic Alert HomeAware alerting systems notify the Deaf to household alerts.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Deaf
* Hearing Loss
* Alerting Systems For Deaf

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Harris Communications, Inc., a leading provider of assistive technology for the Deaf and hard of hearing, is bringing its latest products to the Deaf Seniors of America Conference, April 4-7 at the Hotel Westin Galleria in Houston.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with knowledgeable ASL friendly staff from Harris Communications and to try out the newest assistive devices available to help Deaf seniors live safely and independently.

Harris Communications will demonstrate numerous alerting and telecommunications devices for the Deaf and hard of hearing, including complete home signaling systems, doorbell and phone signalers, alerting systems for fire, carbon monoxide and weather emergencies, vibrating or bed shaking alarm clocks, cell phone signalers and much more.

Learn More

The Deaf Seniors of America Conference runs April 2-9, with exhibits April 4-7. Learn more at www.dsa2017houston.org.

Harris Communications provides more than 2,000 solutions for all levels of hearing loss. Find out more at http://www.harriscomm.com, or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) or 877-539-7445 (voice) to request a free catalog.

See this news release in American Sign Language at https://youtu.be/yoUYHs70qKM.



About Harris Communications, Inc.

Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Harris Communications, Inc. is a leading supplier of hearing loss solutions for people with all levels of hearing loss. Since its founding in 1982 by Dr. Robert Harris, himself a member of the Deaf community, Harris Communications has helped millions of Deaf and hard of hearing customers enjoy their lives to the fullest by providing expert advice and a wide range of more than 2,000 assistive devices and educational resources. The company's product line includes alerting devices, phone and TV amplifiers, personal amplification systems, tinnitus maskers, books and media and much more. Harris Communications also supplies ADA compliance products and hearing protection equipment.

Contact
Harris Communications, Inc.
952-388-2152
***@harriscomm.com
End
Source:Harris Communications, Inc.
Email:***@harriscomm.com Email Verified
Tags:Deaf, Hearing Loss, Alerting Systems For Deaf
Industry:Medical
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harris Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share