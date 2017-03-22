 
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Receives Turnaround M&A Atlas Award

 
 
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP is honored to be awarded with the Turnaround M&A Atlas Award. The award will be presented at the 9th Annual Restructuring + Distressed Investing and Turnaround Atlas Awards with the Media & Marketing Restructuring of the Year award on April 4th, 2017 at Metropolitan Club of New York, NY. The award honors M&A deals and law firms for excellence in Restructuring and Turnaround transactions.

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP is being honored for their work on the Freedom Communications Chapter 11 sale to Digital First Media. Receiving this award highlights the firm and its team members for their exceptional work and dedication to creative approaches to client's bankruptcy and insolvency needs.

"We are pleased to be recognized for the Media & Marketing Restructuring of the Year award from Turnaround Atlas. The Freedom Communications Chapter 11 sale to Digital First Media was a complex deal with a highly successful result for our client" stated Co-founding Partner William Lobel.

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP's bankruptcy and insolvency group represents debtors and debtors in possession, secured and unsecured creditors, creditors' committees, equity committees, trustees, and asset purchasers in bankruptcy and insolvency-related issues in jurisdictions throughout the state of California and nationwide. The attorneys in the group have extensive experience dealing with bet-the-company bankruptcy cases and have the ability to guide executive teams to the best possible outcome for their clients.

Click here to learn more about the Atlas Awards and 9th Annual Restructuring + Distressed Investing Event. https://globalmanetwork.com/restructuring/.

About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly specialized boutique.

More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/.

Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
