News By Tag
* Rtls
* RFID
* Litum
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Litum RTLS System Tracks Personnel & Visitors From Long Distance
Locating and tracking personnel, visitors and contractors can save companies millions in improved efficiency, visibility, and safety.
Clients can improve access to sensitive areas for qualified employees, while also sending automatic alerts when people enter areas where they aren't allowed. This system provides the ability to see exactly where the transgression occurred and send alerts to the appropriate staff members and security.
Keeping Track Of Staff With Cutting-Edge Tech
The Litum RTLS uses active RFID and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon technology to track ID badges given to personnel. These badges are rechargeable and may be equipped with extras, such as panic buttons and motion sensors. Litum technicians install receivers throughout the work area to track the movement of these badges. These receivers are usually placed in strategic spots around businesses, such as doorways, workstations, and breakrooms. The completed system creates an invisible network that can track a badge's location to within less than a meter of area.
These receivers transmit the information they collect to a Litum developed software program installed on client computers. This intuitive program interprets the data, displays it in an easy-to-understand visual medium, and saves it for future analysis. Made to be convenient, this tracking software is accessible from any computer or device, allowing managers to monitor employee movements in real-time.
Displaying the Data
Litum's tracking software displays each badge location as an overlay on a map of the client's facility. Every badge is represented as a moving dot with some basic information above it, such as the employee's name. This allows managers to see at a glance where personnel are located and where they are headed.
Easily Configurable Software
Litum's RTLS software is very user-friendly, allowing companies total control and visibility of the entire tracking system. It is possible to set up automated alerts, create reports, and track employee hours. Technicians can easily edit the data display, edit badge information and add new badge IDs to the system.
Supplement Access Control Systems
Litum IoT can tie the RTLS in with client's existing time attendance and security systems to further automate and simplify these vital services. With employee badges acting as a substitute for security cards, personnel will never have to present a card at a gate, turnstile, or door lock again. Litum also provides embedded RFID inlays into badges that will ping receivers at these locations as employees pass by them, acting as verification for existing Access Control Systems.
For details: http://litumiot.com/
About Litum IoT
Litum IoT is a subsidiary of the Litum Group http://litum.com.tr/
Contact
Alp Ulku
***@litum.com.tr
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse