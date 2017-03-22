Radware disrupts market with new on-demand DDoS service for public cloud

End

-- Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, has expanded its cloud services offering by launching the industry's first fully managed DDoS protection service with integrated, unified protection across both data centres and public cloud environments Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure. It is now available for applications hosted on AWS and will be available for applications hosted on Azure the second quarter of 2017.Radware's new Cloud DDoS Service provides organisations that host their applications on a mix of on-premise and public cloud environments with unified DDoS protection that offers consistent security policies and a single pane-of-glass. This includes a single emergency response team and focal point, a unified web security portal, single reporting tool and single DDoS protection technology across premise- and cloud-based protections.Existing anti-DDoS services for public-cloud-hosted applications provide limited protection, given that they focus on network-layer DDoS attacks, and lack protection from application-and SSL-based DDoS attacks. Radware's solution goes further, defending against the more dynamic and sophisticated application-layer and SSL DDoS attacks as well, providing a wide attack coverage with a high level of protection accuracy. This also means that organisations will no longer bear hidden traffic costs and pay for attack traffic that would previously have reached their applications in the cloud.Radware offers its services in two models: Always-On or On-Demand. In the Always-On Cloud DDoS Protection Service, the application's traffic is constantly routed through Radware's cloud scrubbing centres providing real-time attack detection and mitigation. The On-Demand Cloud DDoS Protection Service includes remote monitoring of the applications, automatic detection of a DDoS attack, proactive alerting to the customer, and automatic diversion to Radware's cloud scrubbing centres for real-time mitigation once an attack is detected."As more organisations opt for hybrid cloud environments and their delivery infrastructure grows in complexity, they need security solutions that can span both on-premise and the cloud," said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Services at Radware. "Our DDoS Protection Services address the complexity of mixed environments, guarding both data centre and applications hosted in the public cloud from the full breadth of DDoS attacks. From a single pane of glass, organisations can monitor and mitigate threats no matter where their applications reside."Radware's solution comes at a fixed cost. The pricing model is built on legitimate traffic, which includes unlimited attack traffic capacity. By eschewing unpredictable pricing models that vary based on the level of attack traffic mitigated, Radware's solution provides greater value by saving organisations significant cloud spend.Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection offerings include:Widest attack coverage, including application-layer and SSL-based DDoS attack protection: Radware provides AWS and Azure customers with the most advanced attack detection and mitigation capabilities on the market today to fully protect their applications from all types of DDoS attacks.Real-time mitigation with highest accuracy of protection: Radware is the only service provider to offer out-of-path behavioural-based cloud DDoS protection that can accurately detect Layer 3-7 DDoS attacks and automatically generate attack signatures for mitigation.No added latency in peacetime: On-demand cloud DDoS protection is able to divert traffic for mitigation upon detection of an attack. This provides organisations with zero latency in peacetime while still providing automated detection and mitigation capabilities.No more hidden traffic costs: Protecting applications from application-layer and SSL-based flood attacks means that organisations don't have to pay for the attack traffic that reaches their applications.