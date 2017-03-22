News By Tag
Radware disrupts market with new on-demand DDoS service for public cloud
Radware's new Cloud DDoS Service provides organisations that host their applications on a mix of on-premise and public cloud environments with unified DDoS protection that offers consistent security policies and a single pane-of-glass. This includes a single emergency response team and focal point, a unified web security portal, single reporting tool and single DDoS protection technology across premise- and cloud-based protections.
Radware offers its services in two models: Always-On or On-Demand. In the Always-On Cloud DDoS Protection Service, the application's traffic is constantly routed through Radware's cloud scrubbing centres providing real-time attack detection and mitigation. The On-Demand Cloud DDoS Protection Service includes remote monitoring of the applications, automatic detection of a DDoS attack, proactive alerting to the customer, and automatic diversion to Radware's cloud scrubbing centres for real-time mitigation once an attack is detected.
"As more organisations opt for hybrid cloud environments and their delivery infrastructure grows in complexity, they need security solutions that can span both on-premise and the cloud," said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Services at Radware. "Our DDoS Protection Services address the complexity of mixed environments, guarding both data centre and applications hosted in the public cloud from the full breadth of DDoS attacks. From a single pane of glass, organisations can monitor and mitigate threats no matter where their applications reside."
Radware's solution comes at a fixed cost. The pricing model is built on legitimate traffic, which includes unlimited attack traffic capacity. By eschewing unpredictable pricing models that vary based on the level of attack traffic mitigated, Radware's solution provides greater value by saving organisations significant cloud spend.
Radware's Cloud DDoS Protection offerings include:
No added latency in peacetime: On-demand cloud DDoS protection is able to divert traffic for mitigation upon detection of an attack. This provides organisations with zero latency in peacetime while still providing automated detection and mitigation capabilities.
