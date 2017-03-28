News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
28th March 2017, GTC Advisors – ECB at a Crossroads, Opinions Differ on Current Stimulus
GTC Advisors is a 100% Independent, privately owned Boutique Investment Advisory Firm offering services to retail, corporate and high net worth individuals.
Peter Praet, the ECB's chief economist and a key ally of Draghi's, argued that the euro zone still needs substantial stimulus.
But his fellow ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a German who tends to side with more conservative rate-setters, said the bank should start making plans for an eventual end to its current extraordinary stimulus.
With inflation rising largely due to higher oil prices and economic growth accelerating, critics of the ECB's ultra-easy monetary policy have been arguing for the need to step off the accelerator or at least start talking about eventually exiting the current policy.
"We should prepare for a change in the policy and as soon as the data is stable and we have a sustainable path towards our objective of price stability, then we are well prepared to do," Lautenschlaeger told CNBC.
An outspoken policy conservative, Lautenschlaeger said that if economic data remain supportive, the ECB could discuss and decide on its next step after June.
Chief economist Peter Praet struck a more dovish tone, warning that the inflation rise could stall or even reverse if the ECB removed stimulus too early.
"We need to look through the recent surge in inflation, which is driven by transient factors that will probably fade before long," Praet said in Madrid.
"Our conclusion that a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to build up and support headline inflation in the medium term remains valid," Praet added.
Still, Praet said he expected the bloc's economic recovery to continue and broaden with improving consumer and business sentiment suggesting that the cyclical recovery is gaining momentum.
The ECB's policy-setting Governing Council next meets on April 27. Its asset buying is set to run until the end of the year, and the bank said it expects rates to stay at their current or lower levels until after the end of the bond purchases.
Here at GTC, we feel that the ECB's current stimulus policy has managed to help shore up the issues that were being seen within the Eurozone since the bailouts started. What is left to be seen is whether the block will remain true to the European Union's harmony and stay together as a functional economy.
With Brexit just about to be triggered and several large elections still due to take place the state of the Eurozone is up in the air at the moment.
Quite simply, you cannot expect any changes to policy whilst the Euro is still struggling against its peers and any such move to reduce stimulus will have a significant effect on the currency and block as a whole.
GTC Advisors prides itself in offering a truly global financial service. Our ability to provide a wide range of independent financial advice incorporating multiple sectors, markets and demographics is key to retaining clients and nurturing new relationships. It is our mission to support our clients in every aspect of their financial strategy that sets us apart from the competition.
Contact an advisor today for a free consultation at www.gtc-advisors.com
Contact
John Healy
***@gtc-advisors.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse