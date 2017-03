Swag Camper Trailers Providing New Range of Hard Floor Camper Trailers in Australia

Camper trailers are not just the ordinary vehicles in fact they are a running house itself.

Swag Camper Trailers

-- Camper trailers are not just the ordinary vehicles in fact they are a running house itself. People have many attachments to the camper trailers and some are quite crazy about them. In order to enjoy the best camper trailer ride, you need to have the well-built and highly advanced camper trailer. Camper trailers are not new in Australia; they have been there for decades. But, these days, the camper trailers has become far more advanced and also more secured.Swag Camper Trailers is one of the leasing manufacturer and dealers of the hard floor camper trailer in Australia. They offer a wide range of the hard floor camper trailers with all the latest amenities and equipment's.• Koala• Adventurer• Voyager ii deluxe• Voyager iii deluxe• Seeker• Sandpiper deluxe• Sahara• Outback• VikingThe new Hard Floor Camper Trailers comes with an additional wide body that enhances the inside space of the camper trailer. These trailers are now having additional hooks, hangers and utility cables, in order to provide more safety to the camper. Now, you can get your hard floor camper trailer highly customized with the Swag Camper Trailers. You may get the choice wooden panels inside the camper and if you like you can get premium lighting in your camper with your choice upholstery and velvet.For more information visit, https://www.swagcampertrailers.com.au/ Swag Camper Trailers have been manufacturing Australian built trailers for more than 7 years. We have over the past two years or so also started to sell Chinese made trailers which we assemble here in Australia. We now have trailers to suit all budgets from entry level Soft Floor Campers to Hard Floor Forward and Rear Fold Campers. We invite you to visit our Showroom in Rocklea to view our range of top quality camper trailers!