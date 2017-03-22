News By Tag
Bulwark Announces Expansion Plans in India
The Value-Added Distributor opens new operations in the Indian sub-continent region
Bulwark Technologies has established an excellent track record in the Middle East region, delivering world-class products and excellent customer service and Value Addition has been at the very core of Bulwark's operations since its inception in 1999, making the company grow from strength to strength.
''Over the last few years, Bulwark has seen a significant growth and a strong demand for our security solutions in the region. We are very pleased to launch our new office in the Indian sub-continent region. Bulwark Technologies brings on board, immense experience, wide partner network and regional expertise to provide continuous and excellent value-added services to our channel partners and customers. Our aim is to have a good penetration across different verticals and across different market segments in India, 'says Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Technologies.
Bulwark's India office will help the company to better serve the needs of a robust partner network and its growing customer base in India. The company is investing in new talent and has recruited a strong team to drive sales and offer on ground technical support and services. In addition to this, the company is planning to invest in training programs for channel partners to enable them to sell and distribute its wide array of products better.
ABOUT BULWARK:
Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking & Finance, Government, Oil & gas, Manufacturing, retail chain, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwarktech.com/
