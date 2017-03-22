Country(s)
Hughes Shelton Realtors with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Named No. 1 Team in West Central Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hughes Shelton Realtors, comprised of Mike Hughes, Jeff Shelton, Andrea Webb, Rebecca Batte, Kelly Burchill, Leigh Jones, Cristine Mastrilli and Tara Curry with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate's Tampa Westshore office, has earned the ranks of the number one large team in West Central Florida.
"Ranking as the top large team in West Central Florida very well reflects the amount of dedication and quality of customer service that the team stands for," said Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Florida. "The Hughes Shelton Realtors' exceptional market knowledge, professionalism and dedication to customer service have enabled them to achieve these remarkable results."
The Hughes Shelton Realtors are among the Florida top 100 sales teams and associates and rank in the top 1% of Coldwell Banker teams worldwide. The team specializes in luxury homes in Tampa Bay.
The team can be reached at 813.286,6563 or visit www.HughesShelton.com
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a leading full-service residential real estate brokerage company with more than 85 offices and 5,000 sales associates serving the communities of Central Florida, Flagler, Brevard, Palm Beach, Southeast Florida, Southwest Florida, Tampa Bay and the Panhandle. Worldwide, the Coldwell Banker network includes 3,000 offices with nearly 85,000 sales associates. Every day, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate properties are exposed to 16 million buyers on more than 725 high-traffic websites. For more information or to view local listings, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is a subsidiary of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company.
