Sysco Software Food Industry Clients Win Big at the 2017 Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards
On Friday 24th March 2017, the Annual Northern Ireland Food and Drinks Awards recognised and celebrated some of the most committed and innovative work happening in the Northern Irish Food and Drinks sector.
Sysco proudly attended the awards and were pleased to be joined by Andrea Graham, Head of Finance at Finnebrogue Artisan. Michael Murphy, CEO of Irwin's Bakery and Sean McGreevy, Financial Director of the Fane Valley Group.
Several Sysco Software clients were up for nomination and proved to be outright winners in their respective categories.
• Dale Farm won best large company product for their Protein Milk. A fresh pasteurised, homogenised 1% fat milk with additional milk protein.
• Dunbia won DAERA The Agri-Food Supply Chain Excellence Award
• Linden Foods won best large company product for their Lidl Dry Aged Steak range and came Highly Commended for their M&S Lamb Crown.
"Congratulations to Sysco Clients Dale Farm, Linden Foods and Dunbia - and indeed to all winners and highly commended companies this year. We're proud to be able to work with companies that recognise the value that Microsoft Dynamics ERP software delivers to their organisations and staff." said Tony Brown, Commercial Manager at Sysco Software.
"Sysco Software clients have a long history of success at the NIFDA Awards, and I'm delighted that our team at Sysco Software contribute to that success by delivering exceptional operational efficiency gains to companies across Ireland and Northern Ireland."
Sysco Software would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees of their respective categories and to all those who made the awards evening one to remember!
About Sysco Software's Food Industry Software
Using Microsoft Dynamics technology, Sysco have created a highly adaptable ERP solution for the Food and Drink Industry (http://www.sysco-
Working with some of the biggest companies within the food and drink industry, we have been supplying Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions for many years. In that time, we have built up a knowledge of the challenges the industry faces and from that developed a range of 'best practice solutions' for customers who actively want to reduce costs, manage performance and grow the business in new or existing markets.
