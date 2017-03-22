News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Calling Veterans with Leadership Skills
Calling Veterans with Leadership Skills & Vets looking for a meaningful job opportunity to serve other Veterans in need. Vets helping vets, a calling worth answering.
Calling Veterans with Leadership Skills & Vets looking for a meaningful job opportunity to serve other Veterans in need. The best of glory days are not behind us, but rather the days that are before us. You served your country, now you can serve your fellow brothers and sisters who served.
Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran and Founder of XcalibR Real Estate Development, has created an alliance with Larry Stockett for the purpose of taking the New Paradigm Strategies DOME to the next level. There is an immediate need for Veterans with leadership skills which will command and supervise in 10 men/women teams to be deployed to build dome homes for fellow veterans.
DOME is a new program proposed by New Paradigm Strategies to Monolithic Contractors:
Mission Statement: Project DOME's mission is to provide rapid deployment housing, food, water, and logistics support to disaster sites and refugee camps where hundreds of thousands of civilians are fleeing war zones and need rapid deployment humanitarian relief support teams.
NPS proposes that Monolithic Contractors train and deploy DOME Teams asap and create a project that can be cost effectively scaled to any level that funding will provide.
What is a DOME Team?
A rapid deployment team of former military personnel that can be sent to disaster sites and humanitarian relief camps to provide support for housing, food, clean water, logistics support and security.
Each field ops team is to be comprised of ten former military specialists that receive special training in monolithic dome construction, hydroponic and aquaponic greenhouse systems for self sustainable living, water purification systems for sustainable agri-domes, and security for deployed assets, humanitarian supplies and Dome Team personnel.
Pilot Project in Desoto Texas - Dome Team Alpha
New Paradigm Strategies (NPS) has proposed a pilot project in Desoto, Texas 30 miles north of Monolithic Dome's TrainingCenter. This site may be used for DOME Team Alpha to Build the First Dome Camp.
NPS has proposed that a 100 unit subdivision of monolithic dome homes be built by veterans for Veterans on property owned by a veteran in Desoto, TX.
Bruce Barbre will forward all inquires to Larry Stockett for further a phone interview and to consideration your participate in the DOME program. Visit http://XcalibRdev.com for information on Bruce Barbre's #LowCostHomes4Vets project and/or use the PRLOG email icon to contact Larry Stockett about DOME.
Bloggers, news outlets, and others have permission to share the information provided in this PR in order to help notify Vets that they are needed to help Vets. Veterans helping veterans building homes for Vets. Together, we can take a big bite out of homelessness. Let's do this! OORAH!
Contact
Larry Stockett
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse