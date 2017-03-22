News By Tag
Go Live UK Announces the Successful Launch of the Redesigned Whirly Girls Website
Whirly Girls is a community-focused platform for aviation experts and enthusiasts alike. Go Live UK's main goal with the project was the creation of a site that is easy to navigate and interact with. The website itself is carefully tailored to allow seamless control and excellent navigation options, having everything that a user might need a mere click away. In summary, the redesigned Whirly Girls website features:
· An Advanced user database, custom-tailored to the needs of Whirly Girls
· Advanced search and user account options
· Migration to an easier to use CMS, allowing for effortless updates on the part of Whirly Girls
· A migration of all previous content
· Complete Mobile Responsiveness, allowing the same experience over a multitude of devices
· Full PayPal integration
· Advanced security solutions
Once landed on the homepage, the visitors can jump into the world of Whirly Girls straight away. As this is a community-focused website, the registration feature stands proudly atop the page. Should the visitors wish to learn more about the organisation, they simply need to scroll down the page and have access to a wide variety of news and events.
For the registered users only, the Whirly Girls website offers a plethora of advanced features, such as taking part in their content creation process, communication with all other members, in-depth map search by location and more. Members are also privy to major store discounts and special scholarship programs. All of these functionalities are powered by the custom-built database and features, created and implemented by Go Live UK.
Go Live UK redesigned the website, using the popular and easy to manage WordPress platform. The Whirly Girls Foundation now benefits from easy access to administrative options as well as complete control over their user database. The migration was done to make it easier for the client to update and change content on the website as well as to improve the existing operational capabilities. During the migration process, the Go Live UK team transferred the contents of the old database to the new website, presenting Whirly Girls with a vastly improved version
Go Live UK is a London-based technology solutions provider, specialising in cyber security and online business solutions. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Go Live UK strives to provide businesses with rapid and convenient online solutions. Should you wish to learn more about the services offered by Go Live UK and how they can help with your specific projects, please send an email to info@goliveuk.com or visit http://www.goliveuk.com.
