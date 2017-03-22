Zara Home Spring/Summer 2017Underwater Collection

 
AMMAN, Jordan - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The new Zara Home Underwater collection for Spring-Summer 2017 reveals a fantasy, dreamlike, underwater world.  An ocean of flowers and animals with underwater and land elements.

The first part of the collection features coral, pink and orange tones that tell magical tales in which conch shells, fish and seaweed share prints with flowers, insects, birds and butterflies.  A wonderfully unreal universe awaits us under the sea.

Marine motifs are still a key feature in the second part of the collection, in bright, fresh colors: turquoise blue, lime and lilac.

A lively aquatic illusion of vivid colors that will bring a fresh, on-trend touch to your home.

Metallic, grey and blue are the base for the third, more sophisticated and elegant part of Underwater.  With the same ocean theme, this time we discover prints with ancient underwater cities.  Illustrations with architectural features such as arches, columns and gateways combine with marine elements to create unexpected designs.
TRACCS jordan
