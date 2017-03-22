News By Tag
Proforma Recognizes Darrell Florence for 20 Year Anniversary
Local Marketing and Printing Provider Recognized by $500 Million Industry Leader
"It's always an honor to be recognized for our commitment to this company and the success of our industry," said Florence. "When we first joined Proforma our goal was to offer our clients a wealth of marketing resources to grow their businesses and grow the greater Lexington area. 20 years later and we continue to pursue our dream for our business and for our community."
With more than 30 years of experience in the printing, promotional products, sales and marketing industry, Florence offers the broadest array of printing and promotional products, marketing, web and video solutions to save you time, reduce costs, streamline resources, manage your brand, enhance your communications and simplify your business and your life.
For more information about Proforma Printing & Marketing Solutions, please visit solutions4u.proforma.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
