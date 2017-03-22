News By Tag
Wordsmith Education in Singapore Offers Special Price for PSLE Courses
In the PSLE package there will be Composition (Paper 1), Worksheets (Paper 2) and Guide book (oral + higher Tamil + compo improving topics + vocabulary enrichment + tips and strategies to improve the Tamil languages).
The offer is valid for limited period only. New customers can Save S$2.80 now if you order through "Buy online now" under home page. Books will reach your doorstep within 1-2 working days.
About Sigaram Tamil Coaching Centre
Sigaram Tamil Coaching Centre, one of the leading Tamil coaching centres in Singapore, is an initiative of Wordsmith. The coaching centre was started owing to the demand from parents, who were on the lookout for a good Tamil coaching centre for their children.
Sigaram PSLE (3 in 1) package has entered the SCHOOL BOOKLIST 2016 with the recommendations of MOE, which is a testimony to their quality and dedication.
The coaching centre uses a unique methodology of teaching with experienced MOE/Ex-MOE teachers. The coaching at these centres is based on the PSLE (3 in 1) and O-Level (3 in 1) books. The students are taught how to identify and connect clues to find out the right answers in all sessions. Students are taught in an analytical way to find out the exact answer out of very close choices. Sigaram makes use of proven techniques and strategies to excel in ORAL, Compo and paper 2. Students are taught the right strategies and are also given tips to find out the correct answers in all types of comprehensions. Thrust is also given to oral and listening paper to maximize the total marks. At Sigaram students are also well-trained to face challenging questions in PSLE and O level exams. They are also taught important grammar and vocabulary that commonly appear in PSLE exams.
You can buy O-Level exam practice listening audio, PSLE exam practice listening audio and more from their website.
