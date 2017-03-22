The Monique Burr Foundation for Children Announces "A Night at Roy's"

A Night at Roy's

End

-- The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. (MBF) will host "A Night at Roy's" in celebration of its milestone 20anniversary. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Roy's Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach."A Night at Roy's is the Foundation's signature fundraising event and it is especially meaningful to celebrate our history and accomplishments this year," said Lynn Layton, executive director of the Monique Burr Foundation for Children. "In 20 years, the Foundation has experienced exponential growth while directly impacting the safety of Florida's children. We are so thankful to all of our supporters for championing MBF's mission to make a difference and improve the lives of children and families."One of Northeast Florida's premier charity events, A Night at Roy's will feature contemporary, Hawaiian-influenced gourmet cuisine by James Beard Award Winner and world-renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi. Guests will also enjoy fine wines, tropical refreshments, live music, and a live and silent auction.Advance ticket purchase to the anniversary celebration event is recommended. Tickets are available for $100 per person. To purchase tickets, visit www.ANightatRoys.com.Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tammy Long at tlong@MoniqueBurrFoundation.org or call the Monique Burr Foundation at (904) 642-0210.