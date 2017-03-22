 
March 2017





Sayger, Geiger, Nastos, Lavigne Top Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9

Kurt Lehner, Fernando Dagnino, Danny Fingeroth, Clinton Hobart, Jim Mehsling Also Among Roster Of Talented Comics Creators At America's Center
 
 
'Bat' by Stuart Sayger
'Bat' by Stuart Sayger
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Comic Con
* St Louis
* Artists

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Events

ST. LOUIS - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Stuart Sayger ("Bionicle," "The Walking Dead"), Steve Geiger ("X-Men," "Punisher"), Mat Nastos ("Phineas & Ferb," "Anastasia") and Steve Lavigne ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles") are among the leading comics creators scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9 at America's Center. Artist Alley will feature art exhibitions, compelling programming panels and interactive sessions with these brilliant creators.

Other well-known artists and writers attending the pop culture extravaganza include Kurt Lehner ("Gargoyles," "Marvel Action Hour"), Fernando Dagnino ("Planet of the Apes," "Tarzan"), Danny Fingeroth (group editor, "Spider-Man"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist), Jim Mehsling ("Star Wars" fan films, "Lego Ninjago"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Daxiong ("JLA," "Star Wars Adventures"), Susanne Lambdin (author, Dead Hearts series) and Barbara Slate ("Barbie," "Beauty and the Beast").

The standout roster supplements the outstanding lineup of celebrities scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza. St. Louis fans can meet Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Evan Peters (X-Men films, "American Horror Story"), Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries"), Jennifer Carpenter and James Remar ("Dexter"), James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter movies) and WWE® Superstar Randy Orton®and more.

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Entertainer Kato Kaelin will serve as master of ceremonies for much of the Entertainment schedule.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
