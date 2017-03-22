News By Tag
Sayger, Geiger, Nastos, Lavigne Top Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9
Kurt Lehner, Fernando Dagnino, Danny Fingeroth, Clinton Hobart, Jim Mehsling Also Among Roster Of Talented Comics Creators At America's Center
The standout roster supplements the outstanding lineup of celebrities scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza. St. Louis fans can meet Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Evan Peters (X-Men films, "American Horror Story"), Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries"), Jennifer Carpenter and James Remar ("Dexter"), James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter movies) and WWE® Superstar Randy Orton®and more.
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Entertainer Kato Kaelin will serve as master of ceremonies for much of the Entertainment schedule.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit www.wizardworld.com/
