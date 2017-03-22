Barocode Label and Barcode Printers Labels Manufacturing by Indian Barcode Corporation

We manufacturer and supplier of wide and extensive variety of Labels, Tags, Stickers and Ribbons. we also carry out severe quality checks for every delivery to sustain overall quality in our product line.

We have Different varient of jewelry labels , void, temper evident, tte, non void, removable, ungummed jewellery labels and YMCK Ribbons, DMP Ribbons, Thermal Ribbons, Colored Ribbons. We also offers RFID Tags and Solution for various Industries. We have developed an excellent manufacturing unit in our organization, which is fitted with comprehensive machines that are used to design our product range. Our cutting edge tools, latest technology, essential facility and assiduous workforce have enabled us to manufacture our assortment as per the newest market developments. Adding on, we also carry out severe quality checks for every delivery to sustain overall quality in our product line. Further, our products are tested by our team of quality inspectors to guarantee fault free products. Owing to the quality range, we are widely catering to the needs of various export markets, such as Africa and Europe. Under the able and proficient leadership of our owner Mr. Gulshan Marwah , who has 19 years of experience in this field, we have become one of the distinguished names in the field of designing of labels. His business ethics and approaches enable us to cater the demands and requirements of our valued clients in better way.Labels :-A label is a piece of paper, polymer, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information about the product. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling. Labels have many uses including providing information on a product's origin, use, shelf-life and disposal, some or all of which may be governed by legislation such as that for food in the UK or USA.Labels may be supplied separately or on a roll or sheet. Many labels are pre-printed by the manufacturer. Others have printing applied manually or automatically at the time of application. Specialized high speed label printer applicators may be used to apply labels to packages; these and other methods may subject to recognized standards. Some labels have protective overcoats, laminates, or tape to cover them after the final print is applied.Label printers are used to print labels or adhesive stamps. Most label printers are capable of printing bar codes. Buy barcode label printers and thermal label printing systems from Indian Barcode Corporation. Choose from a wide range of brands including Zebra, Intermec and Toshiba. We also sell the complete range of label printer accessories such as self-adhesive labels, thermal transfer ribbons and thermal print heads.Preprinted Labels, Shipping Labels, Thermal Transfer Label, Direct Thermal Label.There are many different types of label printers.· Daisy-wheel printers use a small wheel with a single pin for each character. The wheel is rotated to the correct pin when marking each character on a page.· Direct thermal printers output sharp, clear text and graphics. They use heat to set images on non-curling, smudge-proof, heavy-stock thermal paper.• Dot matrix printers produce characters and illustrations by striking pins against an ink ribbon to print closely-spaced dots in the appropriate shape. Dot matrix printers can print multi-page forms (carbon copies).• Ink jet printers spray ink droplets through a nozzle onto the page. There are two basic types of ink jet printers: thermal and piezo.• Laser label printers use a laser beam to produce an image on a drum. The light of the laser alters the electrical charge on the drum, and the drum is then rolled through a reservoir of toner.Barcode label Printer:-When choosing a bar code label printer for your business, it's important to remember that not all types of printers are created equal when bar code labels are printed, the tolerances are quite tight, with the width of bars, spaces, and quiet zones measured in thousands of an inch or mils. 