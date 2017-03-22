Ohanami -Oysho Gymwear Collection SS17

Oysho presents Ohanami, a collection with oriental inspiration that combines the essence and spirit of the culture's sports

--takes its inspiration from a confident, ambitious woman who values the balance between the body-soul and the fighting spirit. This gives rise to a collection that unites the strength of an athlete with elegance, spirituality, respect and concentration.This collection fuses harmonious contrasts between textures and shapes.Asymmetric details andon tops and jumpsuits produce an optical effect that matches with other garments of minimalist inspiration, like bodysuits, leggings and sweatshirts.Highlights of the new proposals for the season SS17 include a parka and bomber jacket with their metallic fabrics and their clear,inspiration seen in the most urban street style, as well as technical neoprene bodysuits with strategic seams and the high-waisted leggings that highlight the feminine silhouette.The colour palette features neutral colours like pearly white, black and blue, enriched by touches of gold or prints of pure oriental inspiration that aim to reflect the essence and spirit of this culture's sports.