Masrouji Group brings world-class brand to fashion-conscious clients in region
Masrouji Group, one of the largest distributors of an extensive international range of top branded products for personal care, beauty, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and baby care products, has announced the launch of world-class Alfaparf Milano hair styling products and beauty secrets in the UAE.
The high-end Alfaparf Milano products, which has carved a niche globally in hair care, was launched at an exclusive hair styling show at Sofitel Palm Jumeirah. During the event, Alfaparf Milano presented its array of tailor-made colors and products in an exclusive showcase by famed hair stylists Ruslan Tatyanin from Russia and Mimmo Lassera from Italy.
The one-of-its-kind hair styling show was graced by the crème de la crème from the UAE and region, including fashion & beauty enthusiasts, influencers and leading names from the hair styling and beauty industry.
Favored by professionals, celebrities and end users alike, the innovative Alfaparf Milano portfolio includes shampoos, conditioners, hair styling, hair treatment products and hair colors with a unique formula dedicated to restore strength and shine to dreary hair. Alfaparf Milano hair care products are designed for both normal as well as color treated hair and leading to instantaneous shine, from shampoo to styling.
Dr. Haytham Masrouji, CEO of Masrouji Group, said: "Bringing the world-class Alfaparf Milano to the fashion-conscious UAE market is a natural progression for the brand and in line with the demands of the market. With its global reputation and advanced technology, Alfaparf Milano offers the fashion lovers a new dimension in hair styling, unseen in the region."
The Alfaparf Milano finishing and styling products contain avant-garde technology that easily shapes and holds hair with outstanding shine. The exclusive polysensoral textures made from Linseed Extract, Vitamin E, Omega - 3 and Omega - 6 help in restoring hair cuticles with exceptional ultra-shine and softness.
During the show, renowned Russian hairdresser Ruslan Tatyanin, master of the international class who has wowed the fashion world with his innovative hairstyles and cutting-edge designs, brought his talent and multifaceted experience to the stage to trace a path between creativity and architecture, picking up colors and cuts, filling the stage with highly-sought optical features and color contrasts.
In an interactive session, Mimmo Laserra, an entertainer stylist from Italy, presented the unique concepts of the new cut and color collection from Alfaparf Milano (Desatura collection), earning great success and public attention.
In short, the Alfaparf Milano range of products took the center stage with a highly visually-impactful show, reinforced by world-class stylists and appreciated by an enthusiastic audience.
About Alfaparf
Alfaparf Group is an Italian multi-national cosmetic company working in hair care, facial care and body Care; integrating research, production and distribution. The company was set up in 1980 and aims to raise the quality of services offered to clients through products and services that reflect their Italian heritage and innovative modern trends. Alfaparf owns other brands like Yellow, DIBI Milano, TeN, Altamoda, IL salone, Becos, Olos, Solarium, Tisalya, Thermae SPA and many more. It is also one of the leaders in Latin America in hair care and a standard in Italy for beauticians in facial and body care. The brand is now available in the UAE and will soon be available across the MENA region, thanks to its partnership with Masrouji Group. http://www.alfaparfmilano.com/
About Masrouji Group
Masrouji Group was founded in 1959 by a group of hardworking and enterprising people, who endeavored to set new benchmarks in beauty and personal care. Today, Masrouji has evolved into one of the largest distributors of an extensive international range of top branded products for personal care, beauty, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and baby care products, including partnering with industry leaders like Alfaparf. Masrouji continues to incorporate new ideas and modernization efforts whilst drawing simultaneously on the experience, industry knowledge and customer loyalty build up over the years. The head office is set up in Ramallah, Palestine and Masrouji has recently opened an office in Dubai, and aims at opening other branches across the UAE and the region.
Media Contact:
Shadi Abou Assi
Into All Marketing Solutions
04/ 4211568
Shadi@into-all.com
