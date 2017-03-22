 
The Launch of Charlotte Asian Film Festival

 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Creative Yatra, in association with Charlotte Asian Heritage Association (CAHA) is delighted to announce the launch of a new film festival in Charlotte. Charlotte Asian Film Festival (CAFF)will be a joint effort of the local Asian-American community and others who see value in this novel addition to Charlotte's cultural landscape. The Festival will be held on May 26-27, 2017 at UNCCharlotte Center City in Uptown as part of Asian Heritage Month celebration. The screenings will include full-length feature films, shorts and documentaries that provide a window on various facets of Asian society, culture and history both in the native lands and in the diaspora.This showcase for film-making as an art form will provide a unique opportunity for film connoisseurs to enjoy international films with an Asian focus right here in Charlotte.

CAFF will broaden the contribution of CAHA in promoting awareness of Asian culture in the greater Charlotte metro area. CAHA, under the umbrella of Carolina Asian American Chamber of Commerce organizes events such as the Dragon Boat Festival, Gandhi Unity Fall Festival, and the Community Leader Luncheon. The total attendance at these events exceeds 10,000 which attest to their vibrancy and relevance.

Creative Yatra is an organization that promotes art, culture and creativity in local communities. CAFF will be organized in partnership with UNC Charlotte – Arts and Architecture, SEAC (Southeast Asian Coalition), Light Factory, Charlotte Film Festival and Charlotte Film Society.

Contact: Anand Kothari - charlotteasianfilms@gmail.com.          +1704-733-8425

More Information Visit - https://creativeyatra.com/events/charlotte-asian-film-fes...

Anand Kothari -
***@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com
