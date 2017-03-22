News By Tag
The Launch of Charlotte Asian Film Festival
CAFF will broaden the contribution of CAHA in promoting awareness of Asian culture in the greater Charlotte metro area. CAHA, under the umbrella of Carolina Asian American Chamber of Commerce organizes events such as the Dragon Boat Festival, Gandhi Unity Fall Festival, and the Community Leader Luncheon. The total attendance at these events exceeds 10,000 which attest to their vibrancy and relevance.
Creative Yatra is an organization that promotes art, culture and creativity in local communities. CAFF will be organized in partnership with UNC Charlotte – Arts and Architecture, SEAC (Southeast Asian Coalition), Light Factory, Charlotte Film Festival and Charlotte Film Society.
Contact: Anand Kothari - charlotteasianfilms@
More Information Visit - https://creativeyatra.com/
