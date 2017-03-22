 
Industry News





"Surrender" Chosen As An Official Selection By The LA Film Awards

The captivating short film continues to impact audiences across the filmmaking industry
 
 
Surrender.
Surrender.
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The team behind "Surrender" is ecstatic to announce their inclusion in the upcoming LA Film Awards. T

Exploring the depths and desires of addiction, "Surrender" chronicled the life of an alcoholic named Dave whose sanity begins to slip away from him. The short film is currently in the process of being reviewed by the LA Film Awards' judging team. Winners will be announced on April 3rd.

"Surrender" has also been selected to be screened at the Top Shorts and the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival in May.

About LA Film Awards:

Los Angeles Film Awards is an IMDb qualifying monthly film competition for filmmakers worldwide whose mission is to promote films and to be another step up in the filmmakers' careers.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Formed in 2012, Saga Flight Entertainment fosters creativity across all mediums with an unyielding passion for original content. In the modest time frame since it was formed, Saga Flight has championed award-winning films, original soundtracks and bold animation projects.

