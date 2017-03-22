"Surrender" Chosen As An Official Selection By The LA Film Awards

The captivating short film continues to impact audiences across the filmmaking industry

-- The team behind "Surrender" is ecstatic to announce their inclusion in the upcoming LA Film Awards. TExploring the depths and desires of addiction, "Surrender" chronicled the life of an alcoholic named Dave whose sanity begins to slip away from him. The short film is currently in the process of being reviewed by the LA Film Awards' judging team. Winners will be announced on April 3"Surrender" has also been selected to be screened at the Top Shorts and the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival in May.Los Angeles Film Awards is an IMDb qualifying monthly film competition for filmmakers worldwide whose mission is to promote films and to be another step up in the filmmakers' careers.Formed in 2012, Saga Flight Entertainment fosters creativity across all mediums with an unyielding passion for original content. In the modest time frame since it was formed, Saga Flight has championed award-winning films, original soundtracks and bold animation projects.