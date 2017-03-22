News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Smart Windows Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Design trends in automotive and architectural segments are showing subsequent growth in market. Whereas, in residential segment the growing trend of energy efficient buildings is driving the market. The demand for smart glass is expected to grow significantly and gain importance across various domains in Asia pacific region, mainly driven by the massive use of energy efficient smart window solutions in China.
Some of the major players in the global Smart Windows market include View Inc. , Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Sage Electrochromics, Glass Apps , SPD Control System Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Ravenbrick LLC, Smartglass International Ltd. , Research Frontiers Incorporated, Pleotint, LLC, Scienstry Inc., Chromogenics AB Company. , Beijing All Brilliant Technologies Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Chiefway Optronics Company., Common Wealth Glass and Mirror Corp., Corning Inc, Gentex Corporation , DUPONT. and LTI smart glass.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Applications Covered:
• Transportation
• Aerospace
o Dimmable Windows
o Exit Doors
• Bus/Rail
• Automotive
o Rear-View Mirrors
o Windshields
o Sunroofs
o Windows
• Marine
o Skylight
o Windows
• Power Generation Plant
• Architectural
• Commercial
o Healthcare & Lab Facilities
o External Windows
o Isolation Screens
• Educational Buildings
• Corporate
• Retail
o Advertising Display
o Projection Screens
• Residential
• Electronics
• Others
o Museum Artwork Exposition
o Sunglass
o Government
Technologies covered:
• Passive Glass
o Photochromic Glass
o Thermochromic Glass
• Low-E Glass
• Active Glass
o Liquid Crystals (LCS)/Polymer Disperses Liquid Crystals (PDLCs) Glass
o Nanocrystals
o Micro-Blinds
o Suspended Particle Device Glass
o Electrochromic Glass
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse