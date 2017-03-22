Smart Windows Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Growing construction across the globe, expansion in automotive industry and shifting demand from passive to active smart glass are some of the key factors driving the market. The government regulations regarding energy efficient cooling, heating and lighting solutions in buildings and cars are also favouring the market growth. However, the high costs involved in manufacturing of glass in smart windows are hindering the market.Design trends in automotive and architectural segments are showing subsequent growth in market. Whereas, in residential segment the growing trend of energy efficient buildings is driving the market. The demand for smart glass is expected to grow significantly and gain importance across various domains in Asia pacific region, mainly driven by the massive use of energy efficient smart window solutions in China.Some of the major players in the global Smart Windows market include View Inc. , Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Sage Electrochromics, Glass Apps , SPD Control System Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Ravenbrick LLC, Smartglass International Ltd. , Research Frontiers Incorporated, Pleotint, LLC, Scienstry Inc., Chromogenics AB Company. , Beijing All Brilliant Technologies Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Chiefway Optronics Company., Common Wealth Glass and Mirror Corp., Corning Inc, Gentex Corporation , DUPONT. and LTI smart glass.• Transportation• Aerospaceo Dimmable Windowso Exit Doors• Bus/Rail• Automotiveo Rear-View Mirrorso Windshieldso Sunroofso Windows• Marineo Skylighto Windows• Power Generation Plant• Architectural• Commercialo Healthcare & Lab Facilitieso External Windowso Isolation Screens• Educational Buildings• Corporate• Retailo Advertising Displayo Projection Screens• Residential• Electronics• Otherso Museum Artwork Expositiono Sunglasso Government• Passive Glasso Photochromic Glasso Thermochromic Glass• Low-E Glass• Active Glasso Liquid Crystals (LCS)/Polymer Disperses Liquid Crystals (PDLCs) Glasso Nanocrystalso Micro-Blindso Suspended Particle Device Glasso Electrochromic Glass• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/smart-windows-market