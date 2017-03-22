Caterers world-wide are investing in cloud technology to maximise returns from hosting events

Hospitality venues boost revenues from holding more functions

caterers use Priava to host events

-- Priava (http://www.priava.com), the leading cloud-based venue management software company, has announced that a growing number of professional caterers and restaurants in Australia, New Zealand and the UK are choosing the company's technology to help facilitate the booking and running of food-based events across a range of venues.Head of Sales, Australia & Asia at Priava, Mikaela Strickland, having worked as both a chef, front of house and in the event management sector commented, "From my own experience, running multiple events across different sites can be a complex and time-consuming process with the potential for error if poor communication exists. Naturally, restauranteurs and caterers want to be able to provide an exceptional experience for guests, but at the same time they need to make the most of their available resources.Priava helps hospitality operations of all sizes to manage bookings more effectively and provide easy access to real-time information. This results in clearer communication, increase in staff satisfaction and significant financial returns in the shape of reduced time spent on administration and staff training. In addition the team has the ability to host an increased volume of events with higher client satisfaction leading to higher rates of repeat and referred business."Mikaela believes that when it comes to achieving ultimate efficiency, automation is the key and that features like Priava's "Formulas" enable hospitality teams to work quicker and smarter. She comments, "Formulas is a great example of how Priava removes manual processes, in favour of automation. It reduces the time taken for users to calculate charges for things like staff, catering, audio-visual equipment by eliminating the need for manual calculations which means that they can reinvest their time and energy into providing a better service experience for their clients. This is just one example of how Priava eliminates time wasted on basic tasks, but this also applies for many other features such as "Packages" and "Master & Sub Events."Priava provides restaurants and catering companies with the tools that they need to plan for and effectively deliver food and beverage service at a range of functions. From capturing enquiries, through to creating menus and catering packages, producing function sheets for staff briefings, and producing post-event reporting to measure profitability, Priava is the essential ingredient for managing catering for events effectively.As well as providing a real-time platform for booking, managing and reporting on events, Priava's solution also offers a dedicated Catering module that enables teams to create custom catering items for sale, record menu descriptions, cost & sale prices, financial (general ledger) codes and commentary/notes for all food and beverage items. In addition the team can easily allocate and report on a discount to secure a booking and associate a formula to an item.Restaurants and caterers who have recently selected Priava include:-http://www.blondcatering.com.au/http://www.cafedelmar.com.au/http://www.compass-group.com.auhttp://www.freshcatering.com.auhttp://www.obk.org.au/http://www.collectivehospitality.co.nz/http://www.continental.co.nzhttp://www.camden-dining.com/http://streetfeast.com/Here is a summary of key benefits that caterers realise from using Priava- Managers can run multi-venue reports from any location- More effective staff cover – enables mobility of employees across different sites- Single database provides centralisation, consistency and saves time- Easier and faster training – new team members can be trained remotely and efficiently- Head office can access financials, update templates and manage licensing- Business intelligence through improved reporting- Cross-selling of venues & functions across a hospitality group- Controlled access for users e.g. read-only users-·Built in CRM provides more effective prospecting of new and existing customers· Popularity with staff aids talent retention